Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: All characters confirmed during the multiplayer gameplay reveal

Fans are eager to learn what the upcoming title from Infinity Ward has to offer, and it seems like Modern Warfare 2 is going to bring a lot of new content to the table.

The original Modern Warfare trilogy had some of the best characters the franchise had ever seen, and players always hoped that these soldiers would make a return to the franchise in a proper manner.

The good news is that it seems like some of the characters from the original trilogy are indeed making a return to the franchise with MW2.

This article will name all the characters who are going to show up in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

List of all characters in the upcoming Infinity Ward title Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

The upcoming sequel is reportedly going to have not one or two but a whole host of returning characters from the MW trilogy games.

The list of confirmed characters in MW 2 is listed below:

1) CPT. John Price

Captain John Price (Image via Activision)

A fan favorite and a classic hero, Captain Price has been in the franchise since the beginning. His first appearance dates back to Call of Duty and COD2, but it was MW (2007) that made him popular in the franchise; his character was rebooted and made from scratch.

Modern Warfare is never really complete without Captain Price, and he showed up once again as a playable protagonist in Modern Warfare 2019.

His return in MW2 is only going to enhance the appeal of the game as well as take players for a stroll down memory lane.

2) SGT Kyle "Gaz" Garrick

Kyle "Gaz" Garrick (Image via Activision)

Gaz is also returning from Modern Warfare 2019, where he was a playable character and a protagonist.

He was also present in the original trilogy, but developers have changed his entire persona for MW2. Gaz became a memorable character since accompanying Soap during his training in the first MW game, and his return will be met with open arms.

3) LT. Simon "Ghost" Riley

Simon "Ghost" Riley (Image via Activision)

It is almost impossible for players not to recognize this legend. Ghost is a name every Call of Duty player holds dear to their heart.

Although his character will be fully rebooted just like the others, he still carries the same name, and his original background is redacted, just like in the original trilogy.

Fans of the franchise will remember how saddening it was when he met his demise, and as one of the coolest characters in the franchise, his return will only ensure the game gets more buys.

4) SGT. John "Soap" MacTavish

John "Soap" MacTavish (Image via Activision)

Soap, the protagonist of the original trilogy, is someone who will never be forgotten. He is also making his way back to the franchise with the sequel, and fans are extra hyped for his return.

Soap was a character who was destined to become a fan favorite from the get-go. Courtesy of his odd nickname, which most of his comrades called him by, and numerous memorable missions during which players found themselves in his shoes, Soap became one of the characters that players never wanted to depart.

5) CIA Station Chief Kate Laswell

Kate Laswell from Modern Warfare 2019 (Image via Activision)

Kate Laswell was a major character in the 2019 reboot. She was the station chief for the CIA and was also responsible for bringing in Captain Price to help her cause.

She is also going to be making her presence known in the upcoming COD title. As an important character in the sequel, players might even get to see her character develop in interesting ways.

6) COL. Alejandro Vargas

Alejandro Vargas (Image via Activision)

Some new characters who were not in the original trilogy, nor in the reboot, are making their debut in the FPS franchise. Alejandro Vargas is one of those characters.

He is from the Mexican Special Forces squad and an important ally to Task Force 141 team.

His background is vastly different compared to the other entries on this list. This will ensure that the roster of characters in the game stays diverse and never gets boring.

7) CDR Phillip Graves

Infinity Ward stated that the new character Philip Graves is another essential ally of Task Force 141. He is an operator of a private military contractor company named the Shadow Company.

The developers took a faction from the previous iterations to give it some new life. Graves is the kind of person who has seen a lot of time down at the range; he is certainly a unique character in the sequel who will likely be extremely useful to Task Force 141 when trying to prevent various threats.

