Valorant developers redecorate Range with unknown Brimstone's past in patch 3.09

Valorant developer Riot Games has redecorated the Range in the game with some unique Brimstone images in patch 3.09. Players will now have access to and be able to roam around a new area in the Range which was closed till date.

Riot decorated the newly-added area of the Range with some interesting Brimstone pictures depicting the lore signifying the past of the oldest agent of the game.

What's down there? Well... ⏬ 🪖 Brimstone and the Range 🪖 #VALORANT Changes in the Range! We can now enter the basement from which music was coming.What's down there? Well... ⏬ 🪖 Brimstone and the Range 🪖 #VALORANTChanges in the Range! We can now enter the basement from which music was coming. What's down there? Well... ⏬ https://t.co/7czxo8qKLM

Lore behind the Brimstone pictures in Range added in Valorant patch 3.09:

Riot Games' latest patch for Valorant will make some key changes to the game mechanics and rework the Fracture map to make it more competitive. Aside from these changes, the developer has redecorated the Range where players spend time to polish themselves up individually.

Players now have a new area in the Range where they can roam around while practicing. The developer also decorated the new area with some pictures featuring Brimstone in it. There are some stories behind the pictures as well.

Brimstones' Childhood friend:

Brimstone had a childhood friend with whom he used to spend most of his time in his younger days. They were involved with baseball, firefighting and other such activities together. Later, they both joined the army.

Brimstone's childhood friend (Image via Riot)

According to some, it has a connection with the "No One Left Behind" card which was introduced by the developer in one of the previous Valorant updates.

Brimstone's past:

The image confirms that Brimstone was both in the military as well as being a firefighter. He has a sad past of losing his friend on the battlefield. It also confirmed what was hinted at in his "No One Left Behind" card.

Brimstone's past (image via Riot)

Orange beret brigade:

It appears that there is a branch within the kingdom where they wear orange berets. This gives Brimstone even stronger ties to the kingdom.

Orange beret brigade (Image via Riot)

The lore behind the picture has certainly piqued the interest of Valorant players, many of whom have already begun scouring for more hints from these pictures about what new things they can expect from the developers in the coming days. It will be interesting to see if Riot comes up with more details about the other agents as well.

