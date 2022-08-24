Soulslike Lies of P receives new trailer at Gamescom 2022, will arrive as Day One Xbox Game Pass title

Gamescom 2022 is home to several amazing video game reveals, including Neowiz’s Lies of P. Developed in-house by Neowiz, the video game company revealed that a demo will be up for attendees during Gamescom. Over two hours of gameplay will be available across two stages at the Xbox booth.

Lies of P was inspired by the original story of Pinocchio and is an action RPG Soulslike game set in a dark Belle Epoque world. Over the course of the game, players will work on helping Pinocchio on his journey to becoming human, doing whatever it takes to evolve from his wooden existence.

Gamescom 2022 trailer reveals more about the Lies of P

While Soulslike games are nothing new, Lies of P has twisted the genre into something innovative. Neowiz’s upcoming Soulslike title will have players controlling Pinocchio himself. They will wake up in Krat, a city consumed by violence and carnage. Embracing Pinocchio’s goal to become human, players will have to slaughter their way to Geppetto.

The game aims to depict a gripping story, filled with tension, and a deep combat system. During Gamescom 2022, Lies of P showcased several gruesome scenes as Pinocchio swaps body parts to gain new skills and advantages.

In the game, Pinocchio was shown to have a wide variety of parts he could equip, such as an arm cannon and several huge, highly detailed weapons. The trailer shows off a great deal of the world players will explore, along with the various mechanical foes they will battle.

The Gamescom 2022 trailer showcased wicked shovels, saws and blades, all formed into weapons of destruction. Even better, players can combine weapons to create new, terrifying instruments of destruction.

Pinocchio was seen bursting through windows, sliding down walls, and pushing doors open, giving players a taste of what was to come. There will also be interconnected procedural quests that will change depending on how one lies. It's also worth noting that this will also affect the game's ending.

While there is no release date yet for this upcoming game, it is confirmed to be available on Day One for Xbox Game Pass. Furthermore, Lies of P will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, during Gamescom 2022.

