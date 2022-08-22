10 highly anticipated games rumored to make their debut at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 starts tomorrow and is set to possibly be one of the biggest gaming events of the year. While a few prominent publishers like EA, Activision Blizzard, Sony, and Nintendo have confirmed that they will not be attending the convention, many other big-name studios will still be taking the stage.

The event will be held live at Koelnmesse in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany but will also be broadcast online for those unable to attend in person. In the past, Gamescom has served as the stage for many important game reveals, and there is no reason to think that it will not be the same this year.

Several games have already been confirmed to appear for this year's event, although many empty slots are left for other unconfirmed titles to be showcased. Here are ten highly anticipated games rumored to appear at Gamescom 2022.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

10 games that might make a surprise appearance at Gamescom 2022

1) The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds was an RPG set in space developed by Obsidian Entertainment and released on October 25, 2019. The game was very similar to how Obsidian’s previous title, Fallout: New Vegas, functioned, while the setting was a different and refreshing take.

Players can visit various locations in a fictional six-planet star system called Halcyon. RPG elements were critical to the gameplay and reminiscent of Bethesda’s titles. A sequel was announced during E3 2021, although it only received a cryptic cinematic trailer.

Gamescom is the perfect place for Xbox Game Studios to unveil the game with a new trailer and possible release date or window reveal. While a full gameplay trailer might be asking for too much, development could have progressed ahead enough for some alpha gameplay footage to be ready for showcase.

2) Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Assassin's Creed Infinity is the new upcoming game in the series (image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft is one of the big names coming to Gamescom 2022, bringing a selection of games it can showcase during its panel. One of the most talked about games from the publisher this year has been Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which was confirmed back in July 2021.

Since then, there has been much debate surrounding the project after it was revealed that it would be a live-service game. Rumors and speculation are aplenty across the internet regarding how this will be implemented and in what era or eras the game will take place.

It is time for audiences to get an official statement from Ubisoft regarding Assassin's Creed Infinity, highlighting their plans for the title and possibly a trailer. This is, after all, Ubisoft’s most popular gaming franchise, and the publisher needs to reassure fans that the upcoming title will not be an Anthem-like debacle.

3) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

One of the most upcoming anticipated games from Ubisoft is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game was originally announced in March 2017, and a cinematic trailer was revealed at E3 2021, which showcased the beautiful setting and members of the Na'vi tribe in action. Yet, details regarding gameplay, story, and overall narrative remain vague.

Ubisoft could possibly showcase the game some more during their Gamescom panel, with a story trailer that highlights what challenges the Na’vi will be facing. Certain questions about the game can be answered, such as whether the players will be able to play as humans or exclusively as Pandoran residents.

A gameplay trailer could be on the cards, depending on how far the development has progressed. Seeing that it has been five years since the announcement, there is a good possibility that it could be showcased, especially since Gamescom 2022 will contain a live audience who will be quite receptive to big announcements.

4) Splinter Cell: Remake

Ubisoft announced back in 2021 that they were starting work on a remake of the Splinter Cell series. In development under Ubisoft Toronto, the game is set to be completely rebuilt on their Snowdrop Engine. It will reportedly capture the look and feel the series is known for, rendered in new-generation visuals.

Details regarding this project are few, and all that is known regarding the title is that it will be a complete remake of the first Splinter Cell game from 2002. It is unclear as of yet as to which platforms the game will be released on or what the release window for it will be.

Gamescom 2022 seems like a great place to unveil this information while giving fans a look at the game, no matter how brief. Fans of the series will no doubt be eagerly awaiting some new reports for this remake, and an update will be a great way to satisfy their thirst.

5) Ubisoft’s Star Wars game

Ubisoft's announcement of a Star Wars game in partnership with Disney (Image via Disney and Ubisoft)

In January 2021, Ubisoft announced that they would be working on a new Star Wars game after agreeing on a partnership with Disney. The game is being developed by Massive Entertainment, the same people behind The Division, and will utilize Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine.

It will reportedly be a story-driven open-world game set in the Star Wars galaxy. Insider reports state that the game is far from a release and will likely not hit store shelves until 2025. Thus, expecting an extended look at the title may be unjustified.

Massive Entertainment could still do a game reveal trailer during Gamescom 2022, at the very least, along with a target release year. With the KOTOR remake undergoing some troublesome developmental period, Star Wars fans could use some good news in the video game department.

6) New Bioshock game

A Big Daddy and his Little Sister (Image via 2K Games)

2K Games will be a presence during Gamescom 2022, and one of the most anticipated games from the publisher is the new Bioshock title they are developing. Updates on this project have been few, so a new look or possibly even gameplay reveal could wow audiences.

As Gamescom is an in-person event, it would be the best place for this beloved series’ revival to get an official trailer reveal. The sequel was confirmed in 2019, and after three years, it seems like more official news is overdue. The game is being developed by Cloud Chamber, an internal studio comprised of many people who worked on the previous Bioshock games.

The series is a first-person shooter set in a sci-fi world, generally in an alternate history where technology has seen rapid growth. Each game in the series has seen a different protagonist and a new story, so it is safe to say that Bioshock 4 will also be an original story.

7) The Chant

Media company PLAION is slated to appear at Gamescom 2022 and possibly bring games from publishers Deep Silver, Prime Matter, and Ravenscourt. While Saints Row will definitely get the spotlight, another game that looks quite promising is The Chant.

It is a single-player, third-person horror action-adventure developed by Brass Token and published by Prime Matter. Set on a remote island retreat where a spiritual ritual goes awry, players must survive psychedelic horrors from another dimension reminiscent of Lovecraftian horror elements.

The game looks like a mashup of Supermassive Games’ narrative horror drama titles and Remedy Entertainment's Control, which is an intriguing concept. The Chant is one of the most likely games to be showcased by PLAION during Gamescom 2022, as its release date of November 3, 2022, draws near.

8) One Piece Odyssey

Bandai Namco will be a big presence at Gamescom 2022, with a ton of titles that it has under its belt that can be showcased. One of these is One Piece Odyssey, which sees the Straw Hat Pirates created by Eiichiro Oda make a video game appearance once more.

Based on the One Piece manga and anime, the game will take place in the Grand Line but will feature an original story. The creator is closely involved in the game’s development and has seemingly written new characters specifically for it. During the Summer Games Fest, audiences did get a cinematic trailer for the title, although no gameplay was revealed.

An in-depth look at the title seems like a great choice to reveal during Gamescom, especially when the One Piece manga is a trending topic. Games based on Japanese media have a large fanbase, so Bandai Namco is assured a good reception no matter what games they reveal.

9) Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Image via Bandai Namco)

Speaking of games based on Japanese media, another highly rumored game that is thought to be in development is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. The series is a popular game based on the IP, which allows players to create their own characters from a selection of races and take part in an original story in the fictional universe.

Xenoverse 2 is the most recent title in the series, which was released in 2016. It has managed to live on to this day with updates and expansions to its story and roster of playable characters. However, with the original manga and even anime getting new stories with new characters, this would be an excellent time to announce a new game.

A reveal trailer during Bandai Namco’s Gamescom panel would be greatly appreciated by fans who have been asking for a third game in the series for years now. Dragon Ball is one of the most popular Japanese media franchises and will get a grand reception at the live event.

10) Wonder Woman

Warner Bros. Entertainment is making an appearance during Gamescom 2022. The company will likely take to the stage to show off new footage from upcoming games like Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. These games have a 2022-2023 release window and are one of the few known projects from WB.

Another video game currently in the works is a Wonder Woman title, which Monolight Productions is developing. Announced during The Game Awards 2021, the project received a promotional video at the time, although little news has come through since. Now would be a good time for an update on the title, as superhero games are a popular topic.

A release date window reveal with a possible cinematic trailer would be a great way to appease the Gamescom audience, especially those who are there for all the comic book games. However, with a recently hired senior writer, it is questionable if the game is in a state to feature any footage. Time will tell.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be watching Gamescom 2022 for new video game news? Yup Nope 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi