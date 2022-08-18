Embracer confirms a AAA game switched developers between reports of Star Wars KOTOR Remake's troubled development 

A recent report from Embracer Group, who are working on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) Remake, revealed that one of their AAA titles reportedly had to be transferred to another studio.

While they did not give a name, the publishers have made it clear the move was done to make sure the game reaches the expected level of quality, and they do not expect a delay will occur.

This news comes on the heels of stories that Star Wars KOTOR Remake was having development issues. It’s not confirmed whether this is the game that was shifted around, but it would fit.

Embracer Group confirms AAA game troubles, no confirmation if it was Star Wars KOTOR Remake

This reveal came from the Q1 Interim Report from Embracer Group, where they discussed June 2022 sales and much more. The report frequently discussed their upcoming AAA games. It was discussed in the report that Saints Row’s pre-orders were doing well and were in-line with what the company expected them to be.

However, one game had some issues to report, though it was not named by the company, only that it was a AAA title.

“One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group. This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition.”

It’s unknown which game had to be moved around, but Star Wars KOTOR Remake has had reports of issues earlier this year. Back in May 2022, Embracer did point out that Saber Interactive (Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines, Evil Dead: The Game) were helping out with the upcoming title.

They reportedly understood how massive a project it was, and want to make it the best possible game it can be. Earlier this year, though, the remake was reportedly in danger, with a report stating that the game’s art director was fired.

In a 4th quarter report, Embracer group board member Matthew Karch discussed the project by saying:

"We're fully confident that the game is going to be fantastic but it's a massive, massive product and massive products require a lot of effort and a lot of time to make good. And especially when you're talking about a game already old - very old - we've basically had to remake that game from scratch."

He went on to assure that fans would hear more about the game "in the next several months."

While nothing is confirmed on what game it could be, the company is planning a number of announcements at Gamescom this year, so perhaps more Star Wars KOTOR Remake information will be revealed during the conference.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling which game is being shifted around the Embracer offices, but the problems that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake had earlier this year could mean it was the game in question. The company did state that there were no plans to delay the game despite the transfer to another studio.

