THQ Nordic's Gamescom 2022 lineup revealed: Alone in the Dark remake, AEW: Fight Forever, and more

Gamescom 2022 is just around the corner, bringing a new wave of games to watch and play for all the anticipating gamers. With multiple major publishers making an appearance at the games showcase event, fans can expect a first-hand experience of the most eagerly awaited games in 2022 and beyond.

Alone in the Dark

🪐 Outcast 2 - A New Beginning

🏎️ Wreckreation

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed

🧽 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

🧙 SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

⚔️ The Valiant

☢️ Tempest Rising

Among these, THQ Nordic recently highlighted various upcoming games under its label that fans can get hands-on with. Many of these were also showcased at the recent THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.

Which THQ Nordic games will feature at Gamescom 2022?

The following games will have demos available for visitors to check out at Gamescom 2022:

Alone in the Dark

The cult-classic survival horror series is getting a revival for modern platforms. Initially leaked before the live showcase by THQ Nordic, Alone in the Dark takes players back to exploring the monster-infested Derceto Manor while solving puzzles and gathering resources.

Outcast 2 - A New Beginning

The niche Outcast series is back, this time under Appeal Studios. The sandbox sci-fi world has made a comeback, and so has protagonist Cutter Slade with an overhauled arsenal of weapons and moves to take down hostile robots.

Wreckreation

With Need For Speed and Burnout developers onboard the project, Wreckcreation brings a breath of fresh air to the arcade racer genre. Three Fields Entertainment has placed a big emphasis on the level creator aspect, with many vehicles being drivable in its user-created content.

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed

This upcoming remake of the PS2 original is in the same vein as its 2020 predecessor by Black Forest Games. Armed with a variety of alien tech, players wreak havoc on humans as revenge for the KGP destroying Crypto's spaceship in this third-person action-adventure title.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

The latest adventure of Nickelodeon's favorite yellow sponge is wholly new. As a successor to Battle for Bikini Bottom, Purple Lamp's Cosmic Shake is a bigger, grander 3D platformer experience across many unique locales as well as new mechanics.

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

The underrated Spellforce series makes a return with Conquest of Eo by the development studio Owned by Gravity. Embark on a magical quest and command a troop of various heroes throughout turn-based strategy battles on this journey.

The Valiant

Set in 13th century Europe and the Middle East, The Valiant is a brand new squad-based RTS game. It is under development at KITE Games and will thrust players into an epic medieval journey as a former crusader knight, Theoderich von Akenburg. With co-op and multiplayer modes available as well, players will be able to flex their tactical prowess in action.

Tempest Rising

Created by the retro FPS veterans at Slipgate Ironworks, Tempest Rising is a return to form for classic RTS (Real-Time Strategy) games. Quite reminiscent of EA's Command & Conquer series, players engage in a brutal war as one of three factions in the fight to gain resources on a post-apocalyptic Earth.

AEW: Fight Forever

The latest kid around the wrestling game block, AEW Fight Forever, is an upcoming arcade-style wrestling game. Developed by Yukes, the team behind WWE 2K video games, this looks to be a more casual yet fun take on the formula, replete with exciting matches between AEW wrestlers and even mini-games.

Not every game from the company's Digital Showcase has made it to Gamescom, but this is still a varied lineup. The THQ Nordic section will be in Hall 8. As such, players residing in or visiting Cologne, Germany, should not miss the event.

Gamescom 2022 will be hosted from August 23-28, 2022. Besides this, there will also be a digital showcase for Gamescom 2022, likely revealing new announcements and highlights.

