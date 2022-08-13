5 best game announcements from the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022

THQ Nordic recently hosted their digital showcase livestream for 2022. While many of the highlights were previously announced, there were some neat surprises.

More details were released about the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants and Outcast sequels. A new Alone in the Dark reboot was also announced alongside some impressive new games.

There was something for everyone, from open-world exploration to strategy.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning, Alone in the Dark remake, and 3 other great games showcased at THQ Nordic's Digital Showcase 2022

1) SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

The much-anticipated successor to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom follows in the footsteps of the 2020 remake of the original.

Once again developed by Purple Lamp Studios, the game has an original tale featuring the iconic marine cast of Nickelodeon's beloved series.

This time, SpongeBob will visit various new levels with Balloon-Patrick at his side. New movesets, enemies, and mechanics like stealth will ensure that this upcoming 3D collectathon platformer is not a simple retread of its predecessor.

THQ Nordic is bringing SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

2) Alone in the Dark remake

This announcement didn't really come as a surprise since it was leaked a few hours before the digital event, with THQ Nordic listed as the publisher.

As expected, the upcoming Alone in the Dark remake is a modern revival of the iconic survival horror series. It is a third-person shooter that puts players in the shoes of two protagonists who explore the mysterious mansion of Derceto. Unfortunately, many horrors lurk about the place, and players must deal with them while managing resources and solving puzzles.

The Alone in the Dark remake is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

3) Wreckreation

The world needs more arcade racers, and Three Fields Entertainment seems to have doubled down on that idea with the upcoming Wreckreation.

The aptly titled game is an open-world racer. The key highlight is the level editor tool, which allows players to make some crazy maps. With various game modes and car customizations, as well as the involvement of NFS and Burnout veteran developers, this one seems promising.

Wreckreation is set for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

4) Outcast 2: A New Beginning

A previously announced THQ Nordic game, Outcast 2: A New Beginning is a modern rendition of the '90s classic PC game.

Players will explore a vast sci-fi open world as returning protagonist Cutter Slade on their journey to aid the Talans from injustice. The third-person shooter combat returns and allows for freeform fights against invading robots.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning is in development at Appeal Studios and will arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

5) Jagged Alliance 3

In terms of strategy games, the Jagged Alliance games have always sat in the shadows. Hopefully, the upcoming entry will bring it to the spotlight.

Jagged Alliance 3 from Haemimont Games and THQ Nordic marks a return to form for the tactical turn-based franchise. It is the first numbered franchise entry in over 18 years.

As a group of mercenaries, players must scour the nation of Grand Chien for the missing president. They will navigate enemy outposts and strategize the best ways to utilize the XCOM-style abilities and turn-based combat in a thrilling new adventure.

Jagged Alliance 3 is coming to PC in the future.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer

