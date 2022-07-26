“Roller Champions isn’t getting cancelled”: Ubisoft dismisses rumors and promises to fully support the title 

Ubisoft’s free-to-play sports-action game, Roller Champions, aimed to be the next Rocket League, and capture the attention of a fun and casual audience looking for a competitive title. However, it fell short and quickly lost its momentum due to lack of content.

While recent rumors suggested that the game was following the path of Hyper Scape and would be getting an unceremonious death soon, Ubisoft has officially dismissed the rumors, promising to fully support the title in the future.

Roller Champions put two teams of three players against each other on a roller-skating loop, with the target of completing laps while holding the ball and scoring. Each of the matches consists of five points, and the more loop a player is able to complete uninterrupted before shooting the ball into the hoop, the more they're able to score for the team, and can even get a win with one shot.

Ubisoft promises to "fully support" Roller Champions

Ubisoft is one of the most iconic video game developers in the industry. From prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry to the entire Tom Clancy franchise consisting of Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and Division, the developer publisher has created many iconic franchises over the last three decades.

However, in recent years, the studio’s shift towards free-to-play live service titles has been underwhelming.

Roller Champions failed to capture the hype since its reveal. However, once it launched in May of this year, reviewers, including Sportskeeda’s own and players found the game to be quite fun albeit a bit lacking from a content perspective.

The game's core competitive mode lost its novelty after a couple of matches, and its skater park felt like an afterthought.

Recent rumors from credible industry insiders hinted that Ubisoft might be considering shutting the title prematurely due to its underwhelming response and bleeding player base.

Previously, Ubisoft followed the same steps for the underwhelming and forgettable battle royale title, Hyper Scape, which was shut down after three seasons.

However, putting the rumors to rest, Ubisoft officially stated that Roller Champions is not getting canceled. On the contrary, the developer has promised to fully support the title and address all the concerns raised by players. As part of this promise, the studio is expanding its first Season of Disco Fever while deploying a cross-invite patch soon.

While it is good that the game is not getting an untimely death, there are still concerns about its future. The question remains, will Ubisoft be able to bring back the lost players in today’s ultra-competitive market of live-service titles?

