Why Ubisoft is finally shutting down Hyper Scape after 18 months

Ubisoft will be shutting down its free-to-play first-person battle royale game, Hyper Scape, just 18 months after its launch. The game took entry into the battle-royale market on August 11, 2020, and got a reasonably decent start in the beginning. However, that quickly faded away with the growing competition in the battle royale genre.

Most of the players were already engaged in games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, so it became difficult for Hyper Scape to stand out among its peers. Ubisoft also admitted that their game failed to meet the high expectations of players after they launched the game on consoles.

Ubisoft will shut down Hyper Scape in 90 days

The game offers great graphics and interesting map designs, but its poor game mechanics and unbalanced gunplay came with its main criticism. Players were having difficulty getting accustomed to the weapons and their abilities. This made the game quite disappointing to play, even if the graphics and gameplay was top-notch.

During the game’s slow progression, developers also introduced new seasons to spice things up. Even after making repetitive efforts to revive the game, it failed to attract the masses. Finally, after 18 months, Ubisoft announced that it will stop any further development of the game and will shut down its servers on April 28, 2022.

The official statement of Ubisoft reads as follows:

“We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28th. We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.”

However, the failure of Hyper Scape has not affected the motivation for Ubisoft to bring another battle-royale game to the table. Ubisoft announced its upcoming Ghost Recon Frontline in October last year and is expected to launch near the end of 2022. Ghost Recon Frontline will be a free-to-play PvP shooter and offer players complete tactical freedom to outsmart their opponents.

