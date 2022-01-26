Ghost Recon: Frontline closed beta test might be starting on January 28, according to community insider

The Ghost Recon: Frontline closed beta test, which was initially delayed, might finally start the day after tomorrow on Friday, January 28, 2022.

According to a community insider who goes by the Twitter handle of Tom Henderson, the test period will last just two days, with the closed beta servers finally closing on January 30, 2022.

Interestingly, Tom is quite notorious for how reliable his leaks and insiders are. Therefore, it's quite plausible that the delayed closed beta test, that was supposed to take place in the last quarter of 2021, finally kicks off this Friday.

The Tom Clancy franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary with Ghost Recon: Frontline

Ghost Recon: Frontline is Tom Clancy’s take on the battle royale formula and was announced last year in October as a part of the franchise’s 20th-anniversary celebrations. Apart from the game reveal, Ubisoft had also announced at the time that they would be making Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon game, the original title that was released in 2001, free on PC for a limited period of time.

Along with the initial title, DLC packs for Ghost Recon Breakpoint as well as Wildlands were also available for free, but that too for a limited time.

The upcoming title, Frontline, will be a free-to-play, class-based PVP that will have 100 players battling it out as teams in a large open arena. Needless to say, it will be a battle royale game, which has been one of the more popular genres for first-person as well as third-person shooters in recent years.

The upcoming Tom Clancy title was supposed to have a closed beta test last year, but Ubisoft had to postpone its start date unfortunately as they weren’t too confident with the launch.

Now, if the news of the closed beta test happening this Friday is indeed true, fans of the franchise will definitely have something to look forward to in terms of a gameplay reveal as well as a possible official release date.

Edited by Atul S