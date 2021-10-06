Ghost Recon Frontline officially announced at 20th anniversary celebration

Tom Clancy's games, like Ghost Recon, have been at the forefront of the shooter genre since Rainbow Six debuted in 1998. They've released several games since then and have remained one of the most prominent gaming franchises in the genre. Now, they're announcing a brand new game at their 20th anniversary celebration.

Ghost Recon, the second title released in the franchise, debuted in 2001. Now, 20 years later, Ghost Recon Frontline has been officially announced. Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming game.

GRFrontline @GRFrontline Welcome to Frontline!Experience tactical-action freedom in the new free-to-play massive PVP game from the Ghost Recon franchise. Welcome to Frontline!Experience tactical-action freedom in the new free-to-play massive PVP game from the Ghost Recon franchise.

Ghost Recon Frontline is the latest free-to-play Ubisoft title

Ghost Recon Frontline, announced officially today, will be a free-to-play PVP shooter game that has up to 100 players in team-based combat across an open battleground. Suffice to say, it will be a battle royale title.

Battle Royales have risen to the forefront of gaming and every shooter title has thrown their hat into this ring. Fortnite has revolutionized the genre and now everybody is trying to implement a battle royale mode into their games. Unsurprisingly, Ghost Recon is no different.

There will be several different modes in Frontline, but most of them center around a battle royale-style experience. The main game mode, Expedition, has 102 players completing tasks and defending themselves from opposing teams until they can get off the map. Other modes may be a little more casual, but that is still shrouded in speculation.

There are few details surrounding this announcement and no release date has been set. However, Ghost Recon's 20th anniversary ends in a little over three months, so it's likely to arrive before then.

Frontline is being made in honor of the anniversary, so it wouldn't make sense to do it after it ends.

Ghost Recon turns 20 years old this year. (Image via Ubisoft)

Despite no release date being set, players in Europe will be able to test out the game on Windows PC on 14 October 2021. Otherwise, they will have to wait for an official announcement. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia.

