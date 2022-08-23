30+ titles, including Borderlands, set for world premiere at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Borderlands is part of an illustrious list of titles that players will catch a glimpse of at the Opening Night Live event. Gamescom will start in a day and kick off with the Opening Night Live ceremony.

Being hosted by the ever-present Geoff Keighley, the show will set the stage for world premieres of numerous popular games.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley Here are some of the games scheduled to appear during #gamescom Opening Night Live today at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at openingnightlive.com Here are some of the games scheduled to appear during #gamescom Opening Night Live today at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at openingnightlive.com https://t.co/QqFH5oKP99

Every year, video game enthusiasts impatiently wait for August to come around, with which comes Gamescom, the world's largest gaming event. From an exhibition of upcoming games to showcasing game-related hardware, it's an extravagant gala for users and a treat to attend.

Borderlands, Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties, Hogwarts Legacy & more will appear at Gamescom Opening Night Live

The Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will kick off on August 23 at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET. The event will be a two-hour live show with 30+ titles on stage, an in-person audience, and an online stream.

Keighley, the host and creator of The Game Awards, shared on his official Twitter channel an unfinished list of titles that will feature a world premiere.

The entire list for the same goes as follows:

Borderlands

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties

Genshin Impact

Gotham Knights

Hogwarts Legacy

Lies of P

Goat Simulator 3

High on Life

Honkai Star Rail

Return to Monkey Island

Sonic Frontiers

The Callisto Protocol

The Expanse: Telltale Seireis

The Outlast Trials

Unknown Worlds New IP

+More than a dozen more

Gamers learned about most of these names as they were revealed over the past week or so. Borderlands' involvement was teased by Keighley through a cryptic tweet yesterday in which he tagged the game's official account.

GearboxOfficial @GearboxOfficial



An all NEW Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K.



#GearboxAtPAX #Borderlands New adventure, new characters, new tales.An all NEW Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K. New adventure, new characters, new tales.An all NEW Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K.#GearboxAtPAX #Borderlands https://t.co/mhBicROKqX

In April, Gearbox confirmed that New Tales from the Borderlands was slated to come in 2022 with new adventures, characters, and tales. The release date and details of this game were leaked early last week.

☀️ Dmitriy ☀️ @SimmerDmitriy #NewTalesFromTheBorderlands #NEWTFTBL VERY BIG SURPRISE! Finally, It's new amazing game: "New Tales from the Borderlands" - 3 new covers! 🤯 It looks epic! We see new announcement will be released next week! Stay tuned! #TalesIsBack Simmers!VERY BIG SURPRISE!Finally, It's new amazing game: "New Tales from the Borderlands" - 3 new covers! 🤯It looks epic!We see new announcement will be released next week!Stay tuned! #NewTalesFromTheBorderlands #NEWTFTBL #TalesIsBack Simmers! 😮👋 VERY BIG SURPRISE! 😳😱 Finally, It's new amazing game: "New Tales from the Borderlands" - 3 new covers! 🤯🙌 It looks epic! 😵🔥 We see new announcement will be released next week! 😎👏 Stay tuned! 👀👍 https://t.co/7oN6zVmc4d

An accidental Amazon listing allowed people to glimpse new information regarding the upcoming title. The leaks suggested that it would see a release date of October 21, 2022, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The product description for the listing stated:

"Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure! Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you'll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives."

2014's Tales from the Borderlands is a fan favorite, and the announcement of its "successor" from Gearbox was met with aplomb. Players will be eager to see what is in store for them later today when the show starts.

With a host of exciting titles scheduled for an appearance, they can gear up for a great night of video games.

