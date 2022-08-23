30+ titles, including Borderlands, set for world premiere at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Borderlands is part of an illustrious list of titles that players will catch a glimpse of at the Opening Night Live event. Gamescom will start in a day and kick off with the Opening Night Live ceremony.
Being hosted by the ever-present Geoff Keighley, the show will set the stage for world premieres of numerous popular games.
Every year, video game enthusiasts impatiently wait for August to come around, with which comes Gamescom, the world's largest gaming event. From an exhibition of upcoming games to showcasing game-related hardware, it's an extravagant gala for users and a treat to attend.
Borderlands, Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties, Hogwarts Legacy & more will appear at Gamescom Opening Night Live
The Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will kick off on August 23 at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET. The event will be a two-hour live show with 30+ titles on stage, an in-person audience, and an online stream.
Keighley, the host and creator of The Game Awards, shared on his official Twitter channel an unfinished list of titles that will feature a world premiere.
The entire list for the same goes as follows:
- Borderlands
- Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties
- Genshin Impact
- Gotham Knights
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lies of P
- Goat Simulator 3
- High on Life
- Honkai Star Rail
- Return to Monkey Island
- Sonic Frontiers
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Expanse: Telltale Seireis
- The Outlast Trials
- Unknown Worlds New IP
- +More than a dozen more
Gamers learned about most of these names as they were revealed over the past week or so. Borderlands' involvement was teased by Keighley through a cryptic tweet yesterday in which he tagged the game's official account.
In April, Gearbox confirmed that New Tales from the Borderlands was slated to come in 2022 with new adventures, characters, and tales. The release date and details of this game were leaked early last week.
An accidental Amazon listing allowed people to glimpse new information regarding the upcoming title. The leaks suggested that it would see a release date of October 21, 2022, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
The product description for the listing stated:
"Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure! Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you'll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives."
2014's Tales from the Borderlands is a fan favorite, and the announcement of its "successor" from Gearbox was met with aplomb. Players will be eager to see what is in store for them later today when the show starts.
With a host of exciting titles scheduled for an appearance, they can gear up for a great night of video games.