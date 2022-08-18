New Tales from the Borderlands leaked: Release date, box art, platform, and more

In 2022, fans who liked Tales from the Borderlands have got some good news coming their way. After Gearbox Software announced a sequel earlier this year, new leaks have now surfaced online via Amazon, suggesting it might arrive in October.

Tales from the Borderlands is a favorite among fans who are fans of the action RPG (role-playing game) franchise. Like every other Telltale game, Tales from the Borderlands was designed to be a five-episode experience that offered a glorious, comedic story. Yet, a sequel to the story was nowhere to be seen as Telltale Games went bankrupt in October 2018. Luckily, 2022 is about to give fans what they want.

Information on New Tales from the Borderlands surfaces after Amazon accidentally lists the game

Due to an accidental listing by Amazon, many gamers around the world were privy to new information regarding the New Tales from the Borderlands. Many expected the sequel would be considered season 2; however, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Based on the leaks, the new game will be released on October 21, 2022, and will be available on platforms like Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The covers can be seen in the tweet above.

The Amazon listing also featured a product description, and it said the following:

"Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure! Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives."

As it can be deduced from this description of New Tales from the Borderlands, these three characters will have their own charm and possibly go on an adventure to save the world.

This new title will feature three new main characters: Anu, Octavio, and Fran, who are a bunch of misfits like others in the series. With regard to the three aforementioned individuals, here's what the description went on to say:

"Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)! Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you!"

This new chapter will feature a full cast of misfits, assassin bots, and a lot of action. Moreover, it will feature a fight against corporate greed in the base story, which is something fans can look forward to.

New Tales from the Borderlands will mostly focus on a storyline that involves evil corporates and will be full of absurd humor. However, it's a good idea to bear in mind that the information presented thus far comes via leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

