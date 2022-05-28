5 games that elevated the Soulslike genre (and 5 that went under the radar)

Soulslike games, or Souls in general, have been dominating the industry for quite some time now. They have evolved from having a niche audience to being played by everyone. Most indie developers have looked at the success of the Souls franchise and have attempted to recreate some of that magic.

Contrary to popular belief, Soulslike games are not defined by their difficulty. This is an extremely skewed notion of what a Souls game should be. There is no concrete definition for the genre. They can range from a variety of factors, from story to setting to even enemy design.

Games that have the Soulslike tag have some of the best gameplay imaginable and are always testing player, even seeming unfair at times. This list looks at some of the best games that elevated the Soulslike genre and 5 that are just as good but not as popular.

5 Soulslike games that put a spotlight on the genre

1) Hollow Knight

The Metroidvania Soulslike sensation has taken fans by storm. Hollow Knight has been around for a while but it completely redefined the entire genre. It is a brutal experience and is extremely reminiscent of the games that inspired it. Hollow Knight might seem linear, but there are a lot of side paths and locations to explore.

Team Cherry, the developers for Hollow Knight, wanted to recreate the feeling and atmosphere of the old Metroid games. The team used enemy and story design, and managed to create something entirely new and unique.

The story follows classic Souls tropes by introducing an unnamed player protagonist who has to uncover the mystery of their sad and bleak world. The narrative has a ton of nuance and subtlety, and Team Chery have done a fantastic job in telling a story through this perspective.

The gameplay is similar to that of a Metroidvania and players have to navigate through the 2D world encountering challenging foes. As the protagonist does not speak, the story is told through all the things the player sees on screen. Hollow Knight has raised the bar to what a 2D Soulslike should be.

2) Nioh 2

The second entry on this list takes the difficulty aspect of Soulslike games to an entirely new level. The Nioh series has been known to feature some of the most challenging bosses and enemy encounters ever. Team Ninja have made a true-to-form Souls experience that is extremely refreshing and brings something new to the table.

The game is one of a kind with its unique narrative style. RPG elements are always a treat to enjoy as they give players the feeling of telling their own stories through the eyes of their characters.

Nioh 2 is set in Japan somewhere around the 1500s in the Sengoku era. Historically, this was a very tumultuous time for the nation of Japan, and it is expertly captured in this game.

The country is overrun with demonic beings called Yokai and the protagonist is at the center of the conflict. Being half-Yokai, they have access to special abilities and powers that can be interchanged according to playstyle.

The game is brutal. It perfectly captures the essence of a Soullike by dumping players into a hellscape that leaves no prisoners. As with most Souls games, death should not be seen as defeat, only a stepping stone to success. The game has tons of different playstyles and weapons to choose from, and the Yokai-shift ability gives the game a lot more flavor.

Nioh games have always been connected to Souls games, but they make sure to make themselves stand out from the crowd.

3) Bloodborne

The first game in the FromSoftware library that deviated from the formula by a little, Bloodborne is a masterpiece with no equal. It is one of their most successful games and the strides it has taken have been critical to their success in the industry.

The game is beautifully designed and takes its Gothic and Lovecraftian inspirations to new heights. Miyazaki has always been an admirer of H.P. Lovecraft’s cosmic horror stories, and Bloodborne feels like the perfect ode to the writer.

Bloodborne's gameplay differs from other Soulsborne games by adding new gameplay mechanics. Enemies are faster and they hit harder. The Hunter and Prey aspect of the game is dialed up to eleven as the beasts are ferocious. Combat feels visceral and bloody, and very aspect of the world feels well thought out, with the bosses being some of the best in the business.

There hasn’t been another game like Bloodborne and fans have been calling for the reboot treatment that Demon’s Souls received. Only time will tell if this beloved classic will be revived for next-gen devices.

4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

A Soulslike list is never complete without this brilliant masterpiece. If Bloodborne is a deviation from the formula, this is a turn into left field. Sekiro: Shadows die Twice is just one of those games that is not for everyone, but this does not take anything away from the experience.

This game has some of the best sword-fighting combat ever designed for a video game, and no one has ever been able to recreate the magic ever since.

Miyazaki and his team went back to their roots, specifically their home country, as the game is set in Sengoku-era Japan. The fictional country of Ashina has only known war throughout its bloody history.

The story, like any Miyazaki narrative, is extremely nuanced and has a ton of subtlety that unattentive players will miss on their first playthrough. It follows the story of a disgraced Shinobi who must battle the odds to rescue his ward from the clutches of a maniacal nationalist.

The gameplay is very unique. The combat system is limited to one weapon and a couple of Shinobi tools that can and should be integrated into a player's playstyle.

In terms of accessibility, it is the least accessible Soulslike game because there are no RPG elements involved. Players will have to either ‘Git Gud’ or die trying. The game also features a resurrection mechanic that gives players a second chance when they fall in combat.

Sekiro has some of the best bosses and enemies ever designed. This game was great as it paved the way for the success of the next entry on this list.

5) Elden Ring

The list has finally come a full circle. In terms of elevating the genre and setting new standards for what an open-world or even a Soulslike game should be, there is only one victor here and that is Elden Ring.

Whenever a new Soulsborne game comes out, the industry is sent into a violent storm. Should these games have a difficulty setting? Are FromSoftware out of their depth by releasing ‘difficult’ games? The answer to both these questions is a hard ‘No.'

These games are not just defined by what makes them difficult, it's the fact that they respect the player base enough that they have given them the freedom to play how they want to. This style is severely underrated as most AAA titles hold players’ hands from the beginning to the end.

Elden Ring is the most accessible FromSoftware title in their history. The game has a dynamic difficulty mode and players can make it harder or easier for themselves depending on how they want to play. The game is incredibly long, but it never offers a dull moment. Each of the six sub-regions of the vast open world are as beautiful as they are brutal.

Enemy and combat design have been realized exceptionally well. With an added jump button, players can reach previously unreachable areas and this compliments the combat as well. New weapons, magic, Ashes of War, the game has it all. It is the pinnacle of the Soulslike genre and fans are excited to see what the developers come up with next.

5 Soulslike games that went by unnoticed

1) Death’s Door

Death’s Door has been described as an isometric 3D Soulslike game that is short and well-crafted. It has a very simple gameplay and narrative style.

The game was released in 2021 by a two-person team. Acid Nerve have made a delightful ode to Soulslike games by making a title that is unique and refreshing. The game has dark undertones, but those are muted by the calming artstyle and soundtrack.

Death’s Door is available on all devices and is a fantastic experience everyone should enjoy. The combat is smooth and satisfying, and the game does not feel like it forces difficulty on the player. Careful balance of nuance in the narrative is what makes games like this special, and Death’s Door should be enjoyed by any fan of the genre.

2) Dark Souls 2

Now this one is a difficult title to judge. Dark Souls 2 can be seen as everything that’s wrong with the idea of making a sequel, but it does capture a lot of elements that make it a Soulslike. /

Miyazaki apparently took a step-back from managing the finer aspects of the game and that did not do the title any favors. The game lacks a certain amount of polish that players have coome to expect.

There are a couple of things the game does right. It has massive replayability when going through NG+, as the developers tweaked some areas and enemies to better suit a new run. This is only available in Dark Souls 2, and to some extent in Demon’s Souls as well.

Dark Souls 2 might be the ugly duckling in the family, but it still offers a good Soulslike experience.

3) Curse of the Dead Gods

Another entry on this list that follows an isometric camera setting, Curse of the Dead Gods is not an outright Soulslike game, but it captures the essence pretty well. The game is a roguelike that is set in an Aztec-like dungeon with three different sub-areas. The story is practically non-existent and its mostly fast-paced with little to no reprieve when going through a run.

Curse of the Dead Gods has features that give it a lot of flavor. The game has a unique mechanic called Curses that gives players certain advantages but at the cost of losing something else. Players have to be wary of not letting the Curse build up too much as the game gets much harder if it does.

Curse of the Dead Gods is a brutal but short experience and can be compared to Soulslike games.

4) Grime

When it comes to replicating the Soulslike formula, there have been a lot of voyages into Metroidvania territory. Grime is a 2D Metroidvania Soulslike game that is more Metroid than Dark Souls.

There is not much to talk about gameplay as it is very reminiscent of what inspired it. While there are some unique features, it's mostly glossed over, but still remains a fun experience.

Grime was created by indie developer Clover Bite and it does seem that they have paid their due respects when designing the game. While not an entirely new concept, Soulslike Metroidvanias are always a treat to enjoy. The game is only available on PC and deserves a shout-out on this list.

5) Remnant: From the Ashes

While not entirely unpopular, Remnant: From the Ashes is a different take on what a Soulslike can be. This game proved that guns and the Souls formula work well together.

Other developers have tried and failed but Gunfire Games have been the only successful ones. Remnant: From the Ashes follows the story of a post-apocalyptic world which has been ravaged by a cosmic evil. The game can best be described as an ARPG with guns and challenging foes.

The game is best enjoyed in a co-op multiplayer as connectivity and gameplay is seamless. The co-op mode allows upto three players to join up and shoot a bunch of evil-looking things. Remnant: From the Ashes is a surprising twist to the genre and is a brilliant third-person shooter.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

