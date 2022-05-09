A Bloodborne PlayStation 5 remake might be on the cards as per recent community leaks and speculations

New speculations have surfaced in the Soulsborne community, hinting that Bloodborne might just be up for a remake on the PlayStation 5. Community members feel that it might be revealed during the PlayStation Summer Showcase scheduled for later in 2022.

Rumors and reports regarding a possible remake of the title for Sony’s next-gen console have been circulating for a while. While the speculations haven’t yet resulted in anything concrete yet, the community is once again growing hopeful that perhaps FromSoftware will finally listen to their demands.

Millie A @millieamand What would you want most from the PlayStation Summer Showcase? What would you want most from the PlayStation Summer Showcase? 😉

The fresh set of speculations stems from a recent tweet by PlayStation insider Millie Amand, who held a poll asking all her followers what they would like to see at the upcoming PlayStation Summer Showcase.

Along with options like a gameplay reveal for Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarok, she curiously put up the option of a Bloodborne PS5 remake as well. This led many in the SoulsBorne community to feel that perhaps Amand is teasing the reveal of a possible remake for the upcoming event.

Will Soulsborne fans be treated to a Bloodborne PS5 remake reveal in the 2022 PlayStation summer showcase?

Roberto Serrano' 🇺🇦☮️🙏🏻 | 📊🎮🍿 @geronimo_73_

IMO, at The Game Awards



God of War Ragnarök for sure



The Last of Us Remake most likely will be in the one of the next Playstation event (September?)



Spider-man 2 gameplay not this time; Insomniac could show another title @millieamand Bloodborne Remake will be revealed when it's readyIMO, at The Game AwardsGod of War Ragnarök for sureThe Last of Us Remake most likely will be in the one of the next Playstation event (September?)Spider-man 2 gameplay not this time; Insomniac could show another title @millieamand Bloodborne Remake will be revealed when it's readyIMO, at The Game AwardsGod of War Ragnarök for sureThe Last of Us Remake most likely will be in the one of the next Playstation event (September?)Spider-man 2 gameplay not this time; Insomniac could show another title

While Amand hasn’t specifically stated that the title's remake is a thing, many community members deem it as credible speculation based on the track record that the insider has.

Amand is notorious for her accurate insider news and had previously teased things that made sense later when future announcements about it came to fruition.

However, even with the community feeling confident about the rumor, a Bloodborne PlayStation 5 remake is still speculation at best. Since FromSoftware is yet to provide any official details regarding the matter, it will be quite interesting to see just what the PlayStation Summer Showcase has in store for the fans.

Moreover, the game's PS5 remake speculations have not been the only rumors afloat in recent weeks. During Sacred Symbols Episode 200, another PlayStation insider and former IGN journalist, Colin Moriarty, made a major claim stating,

"You haven't seen the last of Bloodborne, I'll tell you that."

The statement came up during the show, which was dedicated to ranking the 25 best PS4 games of all time.

While it’s hard to say if a Bloodborne next-gen remake will come to fruition, fans are still hopeful about its presence in the upcoming 2022 PlayStation Summer Showcase.

Edited by Danyal Arabi