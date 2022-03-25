Bloodborne Kart will finally be a reality as Bloodborne PSX developers look to expand their project

Bloodborne PSX, a demake for the 2015 FromSoftware classic Bloodborne, was released on January 31, 2022. This is a dialed-down version of the PlayStation exclusive that players can play on their PCs.

However, it seems like the developers have no intention of stopping as they are now going to expand to the PSX project and create a new game called Bloodborne Kart. This is definitely interesting, as the idea of a Kart game within this FromSoftware title has existed within the community for a long time now.

The original game's theme, atmosphere, and setting somehow made fans feel that a Kart game would look nice. It seems that their long-standing dream is going to become a reality.

Bloodborne Kart does not have a release date yet, but it will be out when ready

Bloodborne is arguably one of the greatest games of all time. It was released back in 2015, and even today, it is considered the best game that Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware have ever created.

However, the only problem that the game has is that it is a PlayStation exclusive. Since 2015, numerous rumors have claimed that Sony might be looking to bring the game to PC eventually.

In fact, at every E3 or PlayStation State of Play, fans keep their fingers crossed that one day Bloodborne will surely be announced on PC with uncapped frames and enhanced 4K graphics. This idea took further precedence on account of other Sony games like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Final Fantasy VII: Remake being made available for PC.

Despite all that, for now, it seems like the original version by FromSoftware is going to continue eluding PC players. However, on January 31, 2022, a developer named Lilith Walther decided to take things into her own hands and released a downgraded version of the game for PC players to enjoy.

This version does not have refined PlayStation 4 graphics, but it definitely provides the Yharnam experience quite well. The downgraded version was extremely well received and people even turned to Twitch to watch streamers play the game.

The reception was so good that the developers decided to add something that until now has been an April Fool's joke within the community. This is the addition of a Kart racing game inside Yharnam itself.

Bloodborne Kart was announced by Lilith Walther on her Twitter account on March 24, 2022, where she showed the starting screen of the game and also wished the original title a 7 year anniversary. Obviously, it goes without saying that fans have become wild with excitement.

Everyone showcased their enthusiasm for the game and flooded the original post where the announcement was made. The developer also released a short teaser on her YouTube channel to further provide a closer look at the game.

However, the developer also mentioned that the coding for this game is extremely hard. Therefore, the game will be released once it is fully ready to be played. As of now, players need to restrain themselves with brilliant title screen music for the Kart game, as well as the original PSX version that she released earlier this year.

