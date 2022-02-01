Bloodborne can now be played on PC, as the PSX demake has officially launched

Bloodborne enthusiasts can finally play the game on PC but in the form of an incredible PSX demake.

The Bloodborne fan-made demake was in the works by Lilith Walther, aka bOtster, for around 13 months now. Only yesterday, her work officially dropped and became available to download for free on itch.io.

The PSX demake deconstructs the 2015-released PlayStation 4 exclusive and is made to suit older graphics and gameplay styles.

The demake was highly anticipated by the SoulsBorne community, who have been hoping that the game would come to PC for years now. While every other FromSoftware title is on the platform, Bloodborne and the newly released Demon Souls remake is not.

Often claimed as a masterpiece, Bloodborne has been one of the most sought-after titles by the fan base. Now, players who do not have Sony’s console at home will finally be able to enjoy the title on PC, even if it does boast older graphics and gameplay style.

Bloodborne PSX demake is immaculately faithful to the original title

Corwyn @art_mino



b0tster.itch.io/bbpsx



HAPPY HUNTING! Hi folks! With the release of @b0tster 's #BloodbornePSX I'm pleased to share the cover I did for the project!! Congrats to Lilith, she's really fuckin knocked it outta the park, check out this BEAST of a fan game for yourself at:HAPPY HUNTING! Hi folks! With the release of @b0tster's #BloodbornePSX I'm pleased to share the cover I did for the project!! Congrats to Lilith, she's really fuckin knocked it outta the park, check out this BEAST of a fan game for yourself at: b0tster.itch.io/bbpsxHAPPY HUNTING!😈 https://t.co/CNcXsQFdWe

The demake has remained quite faithful to the original exclusive. It will have everything in it, from the unique trick weapons to Bloodvials, Silverbullets, parry into Visceral attack, Molotov cocktails, etc.

All infected mobs in Central Yharnam have also been immaculately recreated by Lilith as she blends the map into a 1997 video game esthetic. The two main bosses of the stage are also included, so users will be able to face off against both the Cleric Beast and Father Gascoigne in the game.

The demake supports the use of keyboard and mouse quite well. Hence, fans who aren’t too savvy with a controller can have a more comfortable experience with the title. The controls for the keyboard and mouse have been listed on the official website and game download page.

Additionally, to make it feel even more retro and PSX-esque, the movement in the game, via the use of a controller, will be limited to the D-pad buttons, just like how it was back in the late 90s. Hence, the analog sticks will be relegated to be functional in the main menu.

Also Read Article Continues below

Moreover, the demake will also contain settings that can reduce the framerate and extend loading time to make players feel that they are actually playing the title on a PS1.

Edited by Ravi Iyer