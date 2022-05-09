5 ambitious games not coming anytime soon

The video game industry is ruthless. Ambitious games are risky, but what sets them apart is that if they can back themselves up, the fans get something exceptional.

Video games have been ambitious in the past. Some of the best titles available to play are cutting edge in many ways.

The titles on this list are quite a way away. Development is slow and tedious. Living up to a game that has delighted fans and critics alike is a tough job, and video game developers have to rely on recognition in the industry to make fans believe in their next ambitious game.

Five ambitious games that fans will have to wait for

1) Hollow Knight: Silksong

The highly anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, Silksong aims to capture all that makes the game special and cater to fans and new players alike. Hollow Knight is a highly ambitious game and has been an enormous success.

The dark and grim setting makes it feel right at home, and the sound design is well thought out. Users are treated to some of the best encounters in gaming which are challenging but fair.

Attempting to create an entirely new IP by borrowing some ideas from some cult classics in gaming, the team behind Hollow Knight has captured gamers' hearts, and the sequel is sure not to disappoint.

Hollow Knight's gameplay is fast-paced and ruthless. Bosses and enemies are not the only foes as there is a big focus on platforming. Silksong does not have an official date, and fans can only speculate on when they might see it out.

2) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Rocksteady Studios has enjoyed success with its Arkham series. With the franchise ending via Batman's story, the team has been looking to expand its catalog by adding a uniquely new IP to the list.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks to be set in a world where the Justice League has succumbed to Brainiac.

Being a part of Task Force X, the Suicide Squad has no option but to wipe them out. The gameplay reveal shows a highly ambitious game with at least four playable characters.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showed off some of its action-packed gameplay in a trailer, and it has fans excited. Switching between iconic DC anti-heroes, it looks to deliver an action-packed experience for all.

The game does not yet have a release date and is still in development but remains promising and ambitious.

3) Grand Theft Auto 6

Since the release of GTA 5 in 2013, fans have been dying to know what Rockstar Games has been doing behind the curtain. Grand Theft Auto 6 will be the sixth installment in the series and has fans wondering what the game will look like.

The developer has kept a tight lid on any GTA news, focusing on other projects for the time being. They did recently announce that the title is still in pre-development.

GTA 6 aims to be one of the most extensive Grand Theft Auto experiences. Its predecessor has a vast map, an entirely free-to-roam open world, and an entertaining storyline. Memorable characters paved the way for an entire fandom to be born, and fans have been waiting ever since for another ambitious game of its pedigree.

Rockstar has made some of the best games available, and GTA 6 might be a highly ambitious title, but we are yet to see any footage from them.

4) Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda has been responsible for putting out some of the most compelling RPGs of the modern gaming era. Groundbreaking ambitious games like Skyrim and Fallout have been responsible for many trends most RPGs follow today.

With their unique blend of character design and world creation, Bethesda has made some unique titles.

The Elder Scrolls series has been due for another installment for over a decade. Creative Director Todd Howard even showed off a trailer for the game, but it did not show much. It seems like the title is still in pre-development, and any footage seems far away.

The Elder Scrolls 6 remains one of the most awaited games of all time. Bethesda is currently busy with Starfield, and no further announcements have been made. Fans will be curious to see what the next installment will look like, and if Bethesda pulls it off, it will be one highly ambitious game.

5) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild untitled sequel

The developers of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have cracked the code on making a successful open-world game. Taking away restraints that plague other titles, Legend of Zelda takes a step forward by allowing gamers to do whatever they want. Unmatched in its class, it's the most ambitious game of the generation.

In terms of creativity, there is no competitor to Breath of the Wild, as user freedom is a big emphasis. Breath of the Wild is truly a masterpiece.

Fans of the series have been waiting for a sequel for a long time. Breath of the Wild's sequel teaser was shown off at E3 2021, and the title is set to deliver.

The trailer shows fans a glimpse of what could be in the new Zelda title. It adds a ton of new flavor to the gameplay, with new mechanics seemingly added.

One of the most highly anticipated if not ambitious games to release, Zelda seems to be headed in the right direction, and the world waits for the next adventure in Hyrule.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer