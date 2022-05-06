Why Starfield needs to meet player expectations at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

It's undeniable that once the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 begins, Starfield will be on the wishlist of the highest number of fans. It's not very unrealistic since the hype around the game is incredible.

What has perpetuated expectations are the lack of any significant reveals and showcases so far. With E3 canceled, there are solid reasons why Bethesda can't, and shouldn't, miss a trick.

Starfield is Bethesdas' newest IP, and it has been 25 years since the gaming giants invested in one. The game has been in development for a long time, but there haven't been too many reveals.

Fans are quite impatient as the game is scheduled for a release in November 2022. Hence, the task will be cut out for everyone involved to give a great show at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

Starfield needs to have a great Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Shinobi602 @shinobi602



I know - just a teaser trailer. But it looks great! It's the idea & potential behind it that puts this at the top for me: Skyrim in space. Explorable cities, planets, alien races, your own ship, the wonders of space...NEED it in my life.



Bring it home Bethesda 1. StarfieldI know - just a teaser trailer. But it looks great! It's the idea & potential behind it that puts this at the top for me: Skyrim in space. Explorable cities, planets, alien races, your own ship, the wonders of space...NEED it in my life.Bring it home Bethesda 1. StarfieldI know - just a teaser trailer. But it looks great! It's the idea & potential behind it that puts this at the top for me: Skyrim in space. Explorable cities, planets, alien races, your own ship, the wonders of space...NEED it in my life. Bring it home Bethesda 🙏 https://t.co/yiCpbL9Sz7

All the details about the upcoming event haven't been given out yet, but there have been sporadic rumors. There have been hints that the total showcase will be of ninety minutes, and that plenty of games will be shown. Irrespective of which games are there and which ones miss out, Starfield needs to be present and put on a show.

There's no denying that Bethesda has been incredibly ambitious with the title. The game has been dubbed "Skyrim in Space," which is just a testament to the kind of expectations surrounding it. Despite all the hype surrounding it, very little has been revealed.

The trailer has showcased glimpses of what fans should expect from the game. A recent clip showed that there will be a bot-buddy in the form of Vasco, who will be there to assist the players as they go on exploring the space.

There have also been dev-reveals that have given fans glimpses of the work being done. This would seem sufficient for many games, but not when the game is Starfield.

There have also been so many things from so many sources that some look too good to be true. Like Bethesda consulting with SpaceX and Elon Musk, others seem great on paper. But these are items that players and gamers want to see on the screen. After all, empty words mean little in a sphere that has become incredibly ambitious and competitive in recent times.

Xbox @Xbox TRAVEL BUDDY



Check out Vasco, the coolest new companion in Starfield: ROBOTTRAVELBUDDYCheck out Vasco, the coolest new companion in Starfield: xbx.lv/36Vk974 ROBOT👏 TRAVEL👏 BUDDY👏Check out Vasco, the coolest new companion in Starfield: xbx.lv/36Vk974 https://t.co/o7EwKwsXo1

The biggest reason fan expectations related to the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 will be high is the potential release date. If the game is indeed released in November of this year, a significant part of the work should be finished already. Otherwise, there's always the risk of the game getting delayed, which won't please any fans.

In addition, the showcase will also be the best place to show the world what kind of work has been put in so far. Bethesda's reputation has been hurt to an extent by the quality of Fallout 76. Starfield can be their redemption arc, but the expected quality must be there for that. The game has been in development since 2018, and fans will want to see the effort.

Had there been regular reveals about Starfield so far, its reliance on the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 might not have been much. With no other major game shows in the summer, there is no option other than to rely on an internal showcase.

The most important task for Bethesda right now will be to curate what they will be presenting to the audience properly. A poor show will certainly remind people of persistent problems with games like Fallout 76. This is something all the stakeholders would like to avoid as they aim to make Starfield one of the largest gaming IPs stars.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan