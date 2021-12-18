Remnant: From the Ashes is Epic Games Store's third free mystery game, and here's how to claim it

After kicking off the 15-day long holiday giveaway with Shenmue 3 and Neon Abyss, Epic Games Store's free offering on the third day is Remnant: From the Ashes. It will be available to claim for a full day before the next mystery game is unveiled.

This is the second time Remnant: From the Ashes has been offered for free by the Epic Games Store. It was free to claim for a week from August 13-20 in 2020. But gamers who did not manage to grab a copy back then have the perfect opportunity now to add the quirky Souls-like game to their library.

Epic Games Store’s slew of free games, ever since its inception as a PC game storefront, has been nothing but a boon for gamers. It’s not uncommon to have grown a library of over 200 games from the Epic Games Store, only by picking up free offerings each week. Give credit where credit’s due, the Epic Games Store has given away lots of quality titles over the years.

Remnant: From the Ashes is set in a post-apocalyptic world, decimated and overrun by an interdimensional evil called the Root. The final goal of the game is obviously to take down Root and save the earth from it, once and for all.

While Remnant: From the Ashes takes lots of inspiration from Souls games, it adds third-person shooter elements to the mix. Players can dual-wield various kinds of guns, including machine guns, shotguns, hunting rifles, and sniper rifles, along with a sidearm and a melee weapon. The weapons can be customized with mods found in the world as loots, which grant players abilities.

One of the major selling points for Remnant: From the Ashes is its co-op gameplay. Up to three players can group up to progress through the campaign and the difficulty scaling is well implemented, which makes the co-op experience really enjoyable.

Remnant: From the Ashes is a great new addition to anyone’s game library, although the general difficulty of the game might be a dealbreaker for some. The game is headed to Nintendo Switch in the near future, although there has been no official word about crossplay.

How to claim Remnant: From the Ashes from the Epic Games Store

Players can claim and download Remnant: From the Ashes from Epic Games Store via this link. However, users who have not yet registered an account in the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

Remnant: From the Ashes, or any other game, can be claimed from the Epic Games Store web browser page, without needing to install the launcher. However, the launcher needs to be installed in order to download and play the game.

Remnant: From the Ashes is available to claim till 9:30 IST/ 4:00 UTC, Dec 19, 2021, which is the time when the fourth mystery game will be unveiled.

