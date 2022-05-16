Bloodborne is not an entirely new game, it was first released in 2014 for the PS4 and with the rousing success of Elden Ring, fans have another reason to revisit the beloved classic. Stemming away from the classic Souls combat by a tiny bit, Bloodborne is faster and requires players to think on their toes.

Bloodborne is set in Yharnam and takes a gothic look at the Souls formula. The game features tons of new mechanics and weapons that are entirely unique to the game. Fans have access to trick weapons and blunderbusses that really add a lot of flavor to the game. Compiled with enemies that are vicious, Bloodborne feels like a challenging experience.

Some of the best bosses in the Souls games can be found in Bloodborne and the same can be said for their respective OSTs. Composed by some of the best minds in the business, here are some of the best boss OSTs in this game.

5 best boss OSTs from Bloodborne include Cleric Beast, Father Gascoigne, and more

1) Cleric Beast

The first boss that players will encounter as they make their way through Yharnam, the Cleric Beast is a ruthless monster that will stop at nothing to kill its enemies.

As the myth goes, members of the Healing Church would one day turn into beasts that devour flesh and have no forethought. The Cleric Beasts were once human, like most beasts that roam Yharnam. They are easily distinguished by their appearance and their tenacity in battle.

The Cleric Beast OST was composed by Tsukasa Saitoh and is a magnificent one. It really ties in with the fact that this is no ordinary Souls experience and players will soon find out why. The Cleric Beast does not let up and players should not either. This truly marks the beginning of the Bloodborne journey and the OST is superbly composed.

2) Father Gascoigne

“Beasts all over the shop. You’ll be one of them, sooner or later…”

- Father Gascoigne

As hunters, there is but one duty, to kill the beasts that plague the world. Father Gascoigne is one such hunter. Hunters are destined to fall to the bloodlust themselves and become beasts. This fate awaits all hunters and Father Gascoigne is no exception. The first mandatory boss that players will encounter, Father Gascoigne fights eerily. His boss OST is unhinged like he is and he will stop at nothing to bring his enemies down.

Father Gascoigne’s boss OST is truly special. The first proper skill-check of the game, he is a mirror of what the player is. The OST has been composed by Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, Nobuyoshi Suzuki.

The music ramps up as Father Gascoigne sheds what little humanity he had left to try and beat the player. This fight is truly spectacular and is a set-up to the Bloodborne experience.

3) Gehrman, the First Hunter

A guide to the world of Bloodborne and as his name suggests, the first Hunter that ever was, Gehrman is not what he seems to be. With a complicated past in hunting beasts and contracts that imprison him in the dream, he is still a mighty foe.

For players who wish to fight him, they will have to initiate the battle themselves as there is an ending in which the fight does not take place. Gehrman the First Hunter has a unique set and weapons that truly set him apart as the first of the hunters.

The OST for Gehrman’s fight was composed by Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, Nobuyoshi Suzuki. Gehrman does not hold back and players are also expected to give it their all. The first hunter versus the last one, there is no better end to the tale of Bloodborne.

4) Lady Maria

The Doll that appears in the Hunter’s Dream is modeled after Lady Maria. Gehrman was obsessed with Lady Maria who was not aware of this. She went missing after the events of the Fishing Hamlet. A proficient hunter in her time, Lady Maria now watches over the path that leads to the Fishing Hamlet.

Lady Maria fights like the player. She is a trained hunter who studied under Gehrman, but is no ordinary foe. The OST for the fight was composed by Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, Nobuyoshi Suzuki. This OST encapsulates the horror that awaits any player who wishes to know the Eldritch truth.

5) Ludwig, the Accursed aka the Holy Blade

The Healing Church sent out their own hunters to combat the plague. As the legend goes, the hunters would one day join the beasts and the clerics, who made up a large number of the Healing Church’s hunters, would turn into the vilest of the beasts.

Ludwig was the leader of the hunters of the Healing Church. He and his Holy Moonlight Sword were heavily romanticized when the hunts first began.

In the present, Ludwig is a vile, horrible monstrosity that is part wolf, part horse and part man. He has completely lost himself to the blood rage and he is a terrifying foe. His OST consists of two parts and was composed by Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, Nobuyoshi Suzuki. The first phase of the fight uses tense, fast-paced music as Ludwig is still a beast.

Once he unsheathes the Holy Moonlight Sword, fans are treated to one of the most spectacular phase changes of all time. Ludwig, The Holy Blade, is one of the best bosses in Bloodborne and is one of the hardest to master.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan