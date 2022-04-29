Players will come across many different weapons during their playthrough of Elden Ring. Choosing the right weapon that fits the player is a crucial step in helping to overcome enemies in this difficult game. Arcane weapons can be a powerful addition to any player's arsenal. However, some of these weapons are more powerful than others and should be obtained immediately.

The best Arcane weapons in Elden Ring

While there are many different stats for players to put their points into, Arcane stands out as a versatile stat with many benefits. Players who put points into their Arcane stat will gain increased Discovery, which is their chance to find items when defeating enemies. It also increases damage from certain spells and increases damage dealt by Arcane-based weapons. Here are the strongest ones.

1) Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood is a potent katana weapon in Elden Ring that can see great use in both PvE and PvP. This weapon is so great because it has a breakneck attack speed as a Katana, but it also has a special effect. This effect is called Corpse Piler, which states that it:

"Forms a blade of cursed blood for repeated, interweaving successive attacks. Follow up with an additional input for further successive attacks."

Because of this ability, players can quickly build up the Blood Loss effect on their targets and enable themselves to deal massive damage to their foes. This weapon is dropped by Bloody Finger Okina, located at Flame Peak in Mountaintops of the Giants.

2) Morgott's Cursed Sword

For those players looking for a weapon to give them a leg up in PvP, Morgott's Cursed Sword is a fantastic addition. This weapon can deal immense damage to targets with Cursed-Blood Slice, which allows players to dish out pain and apply a bleed effect. This can make short work of any foes in PvP. Players can get this from a Remembrance by defeating Morgott, the Omen King.

3) Serpent Bow

For those players looking for a ranged build, the Serpent Bow is a fantastic choice of an Arcane weapon in Elden Ring. This bow is special because it can apply Poison Build to targets. If a player uses the Bloodborne Arrows, they will be able to cause both Blood Loss and Poison damage to the target, which will skyrocket their total damage output.

Players can get their hands on this weapon located inside an Abandoned Cave in Dragonbarrow. Players must come prepared to deal with Scarlet Rot to enter this cave.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen