Resident Evil Village: New DLC, playable Lady Dimitrescu, third-person mode, and more announced at Capcom Showcase 2022

The Capcom Showcase 2022, a part of the larger Summer Game Fest, showcased a number of details about interesting upcoming projects, and Resident Evil Village was prominently featured among them. Fans of the latest iteration of the long-running Resident Evil series will be delighted to learn that the game is in line to get major updates over the course of the next few months.

Resident Evil Village came out in 2021 as a sequel to RE 7: Biohazard. The protagonist Ethan Winters is in search of his kidnapped daughter amidst mutant creatures in a village. The 2021 game was praised especially for its gameplay, setting, and variety. It even ended up winning the Game of the Year award at the Golden Joystick Awards.

The Capcom Showcase revealed details on what changes the title will be receiving in the near future.

Resident Evil Village will receive a story DLC, Mercenaries mode, and more later this year

At the showcase, Capcom announced that the game would soon receive the Winters' Expansion. This will be a major content update for RE Village that will be marked by a number of significant additions.

The story expansion will feature a new story that takes place sixteen years after the events of the main campaign. Titled Shadows of Rose, players will follow the adventures of Rosemary, the daughter of Ethan Winters. The showcase featured a story trailer of the same where Rose is a grown-up person. Players will be able to experience her struggles with the powers she was born with.

The Rose-centric expansion will be played from a third-person perspective while focusing on her attempt to break free from the curse of her powers. In order to do so, she enters the consciousness of the Megamycete, and she meets a girl that looks identical to her there.

In the realm of consciousness, where time and space are warped beyond recognition, both creatures and the world around Rose are trying to attack her. Other than Shadows of Rose, the Winters' Expansion will also see The Mercenaries - Additional Orders and a Third-Person Mode added to Resident Evil Village.

The former will mark the return of the arcade-like action shooting experience, with additional stages and new playable characters. According to the PlayStation blog, these will include:

"A fully prepared Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, who wields a giant hammer and possesses the ability to control magnetic forces, and Alcina Dimitrescu, who is over nine feet tall. Each one of them are unique on their own, so we are sure that you will enjoy it!"

The Third-Person Mode will allow players to experience the main story mode from a third-person perspective. This will provide players, both new and old, with a fresh perspective when watching Ethan mow down countless enemies.

The Winters' Expansion DLC for Resident Evil Village will be coming out on October 28, 2022. Resident Evil Re: Verse (bonus content for Village) will also be available on the same date.

