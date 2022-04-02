What to expect from Resident Evil at Summer Game Fest 2022? Village DLC, RE 4 remake and more

Resident Evil: Village, the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, a game that redefined the iconic survival horror brand as a terrifying, first-person, and it was one of the most anticipated titles of 2021.

Capcom revealed that Resident Evil: Village will get the same DLC treatment as its predecessor during an E3 2021 live stream a month after its launch.

There is one problem, though it has been about a year since Village was released, and there has been no news about the game's DLC material. Apart from the Village DLC, fans are also waiting for the announcement of the RE 4 remake and a rumored game, Outrage.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) stated on Thursday that this year's E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, had been canceled outright. After a proposal to resuscitate the in-person edition of the expo was canceled in January,

E3 2022 was set to take place this summer in an online-only format, but it now looks like there will be no E3 at all this year. Now, for RE fans, there’s only one hope, the 2022 Summer Game Fest. The Summer Game Fest is yet to be set, but it will take place in June as it did last year.

Capcom may announce the Village DLC, Resident Evil 4 remake and rumored game Outbreak at the 2022 Summer Game Fest

The Game Fest in 2021 saw numerous significant announcements, like the release date for Elden Ring, the timetable for Call of Duty Season 4, and more. Maybe at this year’s Summer game fest, Capcom can announce the RE 4 remake and a new RE game.

However, there are a few specifics regarding what would happen next. Capcom has yet to disclose the next big Resident Evil game, aside from the Resident Evil Village DLC and the multiplayer expansion Re: Verse.

Capcom is almost certainly working on one or more RE projects at any given time. As a result, the license and speculations go hand in hand, leading to continual speculation about the horror franchise's future. There are currently many RE projects that are either confirmed or widely speculated to be in production.

Re: Verse

Re: Verse, the asymmetrical multiplayer equivalent of RE Village, was meant to be released alongside the main game but was postponed owing to a slew of game-breaking flaws discovered during the public beta test.

Capcom has subsequently confirmed that Re: Verse will be released in 2022. The multiplayer features Deathmatches, which pit famous ones from all over the franchise against one another in a battle for the most points.

Rumored RE: Outrage

According to Capcom's data hack from last year, several RE titles are now in production. RE: Outrage is a game set to be released after Resident Evil Village.

Despite the fact that RE: Outrage did not appear at E3 2021, numerous industry sources have given exciting facts about the game, making this leak even more credible.

Dusk Golem, a well-known RE insider, was the first to spill the beans. RE: Outrage, he claims, is RE Revelations 3, with Rebecca Chambers coming as the primary character and Leon S. Kennedy reported to be a selectable character.

Rumored RE 4 remake

The RE 4 Remake is by far the most interesting of the leaked/rumored games. The possibility of a full-fledged remake of the 2005 cult favorite arose long before the Capcom hack, but the leak confirmed it.

Capcom and M-Two have teamed together to develop this long-awaited remake, which began production in 2018. Given that Capcom is set to release remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 in 2019 and 2020, it makes sense for the firm to tackle RE4 as its next project.

