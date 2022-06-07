Capcom Showcase 2022: Date, where to watch, and more

A Capcom Showcase is just around the corner as the publisher stated that they would be hosting their own livestreamed event later next week. The company recently made a slew of major announcements that they shared with players at the PlayStation State of Play in June, and it looks like they are looking to build on that momentum at their own showcase.

The summer of video games continues to be a rollercoaster ride as more and more publishers announce their plans. Summer Game Fest, spearheaded by Geoff Keighley, is filling in the vacuum left by E3 and is playing host to 30+ partners who are all set to talk about their games.

Although not a part of the fest's official itinerary, the showcase will continue the feverish fervor of the summer of gaming as players look forward to updates on their favorite games.

Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and more: Fans wonder what they will see at the upcoming Capcom Showcase

The publisher's showcase will be held on June 13, 2022 at 3.00 pm PT / 11.00 pm BST / 3.30 am IST (the next day). A blog post released by the company states that the event will reveal the latest news and updates for upcoming games from the publisher, while "diving deeper into details and news on previously announced titles."

"Introducing the #CapcomShowcase, a new livestreamed digital event bringing you the latest #Capcom game information. Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles."

This has got the rumor wheels churning as players and fans speculate about which titles are going to make the cut at the 35-minute event. The caveat of "already announced titles" dampens the possibility of any wild speculation, however. But that has never stopped anyone from hoping, especially gamers.

Some confirmed upcoming titles from the publisher include the following:

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - June 30, 2022

Resident Evil Re:Verse - 2022

Resident Evil 4 Remake - 24 March 2023

Street Fighter 6 - 2023

Exoprimal - 2023

Pragmata - 2023

Resident Evil Village VR

The recent State of Play was a gala time, with trailers for some of these titles being revealed at the event. Street Fighter 6 received a fitting announcement trailer, stating that the game would have two new modes alongside previous ones. Resident Evil: Village was also confirmed to be coming on PS VR2.

Possibly the biggest announcement of the event was the hotly anticipated and heavily rumored remake of Resident Evil 4. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the publishers to make the announcement regarding the decade-old title. The survival horror game will be reimagined for 2023.

It remains to be seen which titles will appear at the showcase. Fans will be able to tune into the livestream of the showcase on their official Twitch and YouTube channels.

