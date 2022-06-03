Resident Evil 4 Remake official announced - Release date, PSVR2, and more

Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally happening. Capcom has taken the opportunity and shown off an impressive catalog of what they have been working on. The State of Play for June started with pre-release footage for a Resident Evil 4 Remake that is coming to the PlayStation 5 console on March 23, 2023.

Capcom has also announced that they are working on a VR version of the game, which will bolster the already monstrous catalog of the PSVR2 library.

Resident Evil games have always been one of Capcom’s biggest IPs. There is so much potential with these games, and they have always provided a good horror-survival experience that has been a staple in the industry for quite some time.

Resident Evil 4 was a brilliant masterpiece, and it was one of the best games of its time. The fact that Capcom is looking to expand the Resident Evil franchise and wants to remaster some of their older titles is ultimately good news as it opens up the series to a newer audience.

Story continues below ad

Capcom shows off footage for Resident Evil 4 Remake for PS5 and PSVR2

With the remake of Resident Evil 4 announced, there is just so much potential to make the game look and feel next-gen. The original captivated fans with its bold narrative style and action that truly felt like a Resident Evil game.

It was released way back in 2005 for Gamecube, which feels like ancient tech. A good decade and a half later, fans can finally see how the game will look on the PlayStation 5.

Resident Evil @RE_Games

Resident Evil 4.

March 24th, 2023. Survival is just the beginning.Resident Evil 4.March 24th, 2023. Survival is just the beginning.Resident Evil 4.March 24th, 2023. 🌿 https://t.co/2viJcrzdHC

Story continues below ad

Capcom has been constantly innovating and coming up with new ideas for the Resident Evil games. They have looked at their past success and have also come up with new and fresh stories to keep the franchise moving forward.

The plans for remaking most of their old IPs are completely justified as some of the older games are absolute classics. Instead of guessing, fans can outright see what their favorite Resident Evil game would look like on modern-day gaming devices.

The PSVR2 version of the game was announced but not shown. It looks like it is still in its early stages of development, but fans can expect it to drop after the initial release of the remake. There is still quite a way to go before fans can get their hands on the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Capcom has beautifully reignited the hype train.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far