TGS 2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program: Start time, where to watch, and more

The famed video game convention Tokyo Game Show will be held in the month of September in 2022, and will reveal new information about various upcoming games, including Street Fighter 6. While several Capcom titles will reveal pertinent information about their games, the big reveal will likely be from Street Fighter 6.

Fans will learn more about two of the game’s feature modes, a real-time gameplay demo, and more. Here’s when and where it will take place, as well as further details for fans looking forward to the event.

The dedicated Street Figher 6 #TGS2022 special program features real-time gameplay, more footage from the Fighting Grounds and World Tour modes and more details about the "vision and visuals" of the game

New Street Fighter 6 information is coming from Capcom in September

On September 16, 2022, at 24:00 JST, a roughly hour-long program will air on the Tokyo Game Show, featuring some very important details concerning the upcoming fighting game from Capcom. Fans have seen a few of the characters revealed so far, with Juri being one of the latest, alongside Kimberly.

The reveal will be broadcast on the Tokyo Game Show Twitch accounts, as well as their YouTube channel. TGS 2022 will be held from September 15 through September 18, 2022, but Capcom’s big show will take place on September 16.

Scheduled times for Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 presentation

8:00 am PDT

11:00 am EST

4:00 pm BST

5:00 pm CET

8:30 pm IST

12:00 am JST

What can Street Fighter 6 fans expect from this presentation? According to Capcom themselves, there will be a taste of the “Fighting Grounds” mode, as well as the “World Tour” modes. Furthermore, there will also be a real-time gameplay demo, as well as an introduction to the “vision and visuals” of Street Fighter 6.

Fans will get to hear from Shuhei Matsumoto (Producer), Takayuki Nakayama (Director), and Kaname Fujioka (Art Director) during this 50-minute presentation. The developers have not revealed what fans can expect, but it will undoubtedly be filled with vital information about the upcoming fighting game.

At the same event, Capcom will also be revealing more about several other games at 11:00 pm JST. Exoprimal fans will learn more about characters, Exosuits, and much more, while Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak fans will get more information about the free Title Update 2 that will arrive this Autumn.

There will also be a segment on the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which is slated to drop in October 2022. Finally, Capcom has confirmed more details about the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection, and in particular, additional features coming to the game collection.

As mentioned, the big reveal will be from SF6, as fans will be able to look forward to a pair of mode reveals, and potentially, other characters.

