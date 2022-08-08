Street Fighter 6 roster gets bigger as Capcom reveals two new fighters set to make an entry in 2023

Street Fighter 6 has joined the bandwagon as far as fighting games are concerned, as August 7 shaped up brilliantly for all fans and lovers of the genre.

The upcoming game has given a detailed reveal of two new fighters in the form of Kimberly and Juri, who are all set to join the battlefield. The fresh news has got the fans chatting, and some of the moves of both characters look incredibly cool in the new reveal.

Earlier in the evening, Bandai Namco made some strong announcements about a potential new game in the Tekken franchise. The reveals continued as Street Fighter 6 and Capcom weren't left behind.

Since the announcement in early 2022, fans had been quite excited about what's to come in the new game. A brand new engine means that the amount of graphical fidelity and other aspects will surely be at the next level. The developers appear to have left no stone unturned regarding the character designs.

Street Fighter 6 reveals two new female warriors who will appear in the game

Over the years, the franchise has given birth to iconic characters who have left an imprint on fans' minds. Even those with evil lore have a special place in the hearts of players due to how cool their movesets are.

It remains to be seen what kind of lore Kimberly and Juri are assigned when Street Fighter 6 goes live in 2023. While the exact dates are yet to be announced, fans can see a detailed outlook of what the movesets of both characters will be, and it simply looks stunning.

Kimberly looks more athletic than the two, and her moveset adequately represent her abilities. Several of her moves involve athletic movement in the air to get the better of her opponents.

Juri isn't to be left behind; her moves are more traditional. Between the two, she might be the one who will be easier to master for Street Fighter 6 players. However, these are all early assumptions, and players are requested to try out the characters when the game is released.

More reveals are expected along the way as the potential release date of Street Fighter 6 comes closer. Fans will surely be excited to see how the new engine works on different platforms. Moreover, it remains to be seen if there will be new game modes and other innovations.

August 7/8 will remain a special day for lovers of fighting games. The early news of a new Tekken video game has now been followed up with an exciting reveal of two new characters in another bestseller.

