Capcom Germany accidentally leaks Kimberly and Juri for Street Fighter 6

Earlier today, fans spotted an upload from Capcom Germany on Facebook, highlighting two characters for Street Fighter 6. Called Kimberly and Juri, neither character has been officially confirmed yet. However, it seems like the official social media account took those posts down soon after they went up. What does this mean?

With EVO 2022 underway, it's an exciting time to be a fighting game fan. From Skullgirls to Mortal Kombat, the live tournament has offered many thrilling clashes between professional fighting game players across many different franchises. With all the hype in the air, it is possible that more exciting fighting game news could be on its way.

Street Fighter 6 is likely getting a new reveal soon

Kimberly is an original character and will likely be making her debut in the upcoming Street Fighter 6. She, alongside another newbie Jamie, will be one of the many characters fans can play as in the upcoming open-world fighting game. The leaked post's caption, when translated, says the following about the character:

"The Ninja Die! Kimberly has invited herself to be Guy's pupil in the art of Bushinryu. She is infatuated with pop culture of the 80s, which is why she always carries a portable cassette player."

Juri, on the other hand, is a mainstay, also appearing in previous entries in the franchise. As such, fans should be delighted to see the pink-clad manic making a comeback. Her description reads:

"The Sadist in! Juri is still a thrill seeker and takes great pleasure in destroying her enemies. Her main motivation used to be revenge against M. Bison, but since his fall in Street Fighter 5, all she cares about is the next thrill."

Coming back to the posts themselves, they were likely published earlier than scheduled. With EVO 2022 Day 3 under way, now is the perfect time to make a new announcement, especially since the championships for Street Fighter 5 (or SFV) have not been presented yet.

So it is likely that this announcement will be made once the Grand Finals for SFV are wrapped up. Alongside bracket updates and exclusive content, fans have been promised new reveals as well via PlayStation's live lounge showcase, which will also air EVO 2022's official broadcasts and matches.

Things to know about Street Fighter 6

Marking an evolution for the series, the upcoming entry in the long-running fighting game franchise from Capcom is going to be different from even its peers. This is because Street Fighter 6 will be an open-world entry, allowing players to create a customizable avatar and engage in a single-player storyline. It features familiar faces as well, with some confirmed characters so far being:

Jamie

Ryu

Chun-Li

Kimberly

Guile

Luke

The traditional 2.5D fighting experience is retained, but with new mechanics like Drive Gauge facilitating unique playstyles to take down opponents. The title is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

