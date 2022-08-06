SonicFox vs dekillsage: 5 best highlights from the Skullgirls EVO 2022 Grand Finals

EVO 2022 is back in all its glory and fans couldn't be more hyped. Day 1 is pretty much wrapped up, with the Skullgirls 2nd Encore Grand Finals being one of the key featured titles throughout the highly anticipated fighting game tournament. The finale was between iconic professional esports player SonicFox and deskillsage.

Skullgirls, the acclaimed 2D fighter, is also one of the most popular picks among the FGC (fighting game community) and is expectedly one of many games to make an appearance at the annual tournament. As expected, this final clash was one of the best 20 minutes in EVO thus far, with both players neck and neck for a thrilling session. Here are the most hype-worthy moments from the Grand Finals.

Skullgirls Grand Finals for EVO 2022 had many exciting moments

The numbers next to each listing below are the timestamps for the respective moments throughout the match between SonicFox and dekillsage.

1) Sage gets the first win of the round (3:20)

EVO @EVO



We have



Watch all the action LIVE on The #Evo2022 @Skullgirls : 2nd Encore Winners Final has begun!We have @SonicFox and @dekillsage going head to head to see who will advance to the Grand Finals!Watch all the action LIVE on twitch.tv/evo The #Evo2022 @Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Winners Final has begun!We have @SonicFox and @dekillsage going head to head to see who will advance to the Grand Finals!Watch all the action LIVE on twitch.tv/evo! https://t.co/TvxDtdctFS

Desagekill held his own incredibly well during a good chunk of the first set against SonicFox. Utilizing a team of Annie, Fillia, and Big Band, Sage was initially off to a bad start, losing Annie quickly and having Fillia brought to low health as well. However, he turned things around with Big Band by striking SonicFox when he was most vulnerable, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats by pushing aggressively to secure the first win. SonicFox, who also used Annie in addition to Robo-Fortune and Miss Fortune, was not given much room to retaliate with their special moves using the Super Meter.

2) Sage wins all three rounds and resets the bracket (6:40)

EVO @EVO We have a Grand Finals RESET at #Evo2022 We have a Grand Finals RESET at #Evo2022! https://t.co/1FZOexmDTJ

Sage continues to keep SonicFox guessing, going on to win the next two rounds as well. After winning the previous set, this initiated a reset, bringing desagekill into the upper echelon in the final showdown against SonicFox. If that wasn't enough, SonicFox was bested three times in a row during this set.

3) SonicFox made a comeback in the Grand Finals reset after 3 losses in a row (9:36)

After seemingly gathering their bearings, SonicFox rolled up their sleeves and shifted right back into gear. Of course, Sage did not hold back either, fighting back just as aggressively. SonicFox pulled ahead with a beautiful combo and a final hit to shave off the sliver of health that Sage's Big Band clung on to. This highlights SonicFox's first winning round in the Skullgirls EVO 2022 Grand Finals.

4) A massive 239 hit combo from SonicFox (12:55)

Absolutely magnificent play (Image via EVO 2022)

Despite losing Annie and Miss Fortune, SonicFox did not back down. They seem to have caught on to Sage's tactics and somehow managed to lock down Sage's Annie and Fillia in a tight spot. Doubling down on the opportunity, SonicFox delivers a monstrous 239 string combo hit, thanks to emptying all 5 levels of the meter for maximum effect. This incredible move takes out Fillia right off the bat and leaves Annie in a vulnerable state to be picked off easily.

5) SonicFox emerges victorious as the EVO 2022 Grand Finals winner for Skullgirls (17:20)

EVO @EVO #Evo2022 -



1 @SonicFox

2 @dekillsage

3 @penpen0860g

4 @cloudking211

5 Wingzero

5 Lazybakeoven

7 Stuff

7 Dudeguy M.D.



Thank you to all our participants and viewers for an incredible Day 1 at Evo 2022! @Skullgirls 2nd Encore Final Results:WingzeroLazybakeovenStuffDudeguy M.D.Thank you to all our participants and viewers for an incredible Day 1 at Evo 2022! #Evo2022 - @Skullgirls 2nd Encore Final Results:1 🇺🇸 @SonicFox2 🇺🇸 @dekillsage3 🇯🇵 @penpen0860g4🇺🇸 @cloudking2115 🇺🇸 Wingzero5 🇺🇸 Lazybakeoven7 🇺🇸 Stuff7 🇺🇸 Dudeguy M.D.Thank you to all our participants and viewers for an incredible Day 1 at Evo 2022! https://t.co/XF5XsgHbZo

With two wins under both players' belts, the final decisive round was a tense one, with many close calls and nail-biting moments. Winning 3-2, SonicFox finally took home the sweet fragrance of victory. This may not come as a surprise to many since they are one of the best professional fighting game players on the scene.

Since EVO 2022 is a 2-day affair, there is still more to come. Players can expect to see skirmishes between various talented players across multiple games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Are you looking forward to more action?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far