Dragon Ball is on the verge of killing its most powerful villain yet

Throughout Dragon Ball's history, we've seen some villains wield incredible power. Nonetheless, none of them have been as formidable as the latest foe Goku and Vegeta are fighting against right now, Gas.

This mighty opponent wished to become the most powerful warrior in all of Universe 7, a wish that granted him power beyond his imagination in exchange for his own life force.

However, it appears that the consequences of his wish are quickly catching up to him, seeing as it is possible he will die very soon in Dragon Ball Super’s manga. Continue reading to learn more about what this may mean for Gas and his fight against Goku and his friends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super's manga.

Dragon Ball’s Gas is in danger of never waking up again

Who is Gas?

Gas is a member of the Heeter family, a group of informants and brokers who work for Frieza’s army. Amongst all the individuals who belong to this group, Gas is the strongest and the most loyal brother to their leader Elek.

A long time ago, Gas fought against Goku’s father, Bardock, who defeated him almost immediately, humiliating him for life. From that point on, Gas developed a fervent hate for any member of the Saiyan race.

This feeling of intense hatred is what pushed him to wish for the ability to become the strongest being in Universe 7. During his fight against Goku and Vegeta, Gas has proven his wish was a success, considering neither of the Saiyans have been able to defeat this new villain.

Not even the Ultra Instinct or Ultra Ego have been enough to defeat this imposing opponent. Every time one of our heroes was close to defeating him, Gas would reveal a new power to counter them.

Yet, it appears that this unmatched power is causing havoc inside Gas’ body. We have seen him grow exponentially faster than any other Dragon Ball character the stronger he gets, something that could prove fatal for him very soon.

Why is Gas in danger of dying?

Dragon Ball Manga Panels @DBMangaPanels Gas Ages Rapidly As He Transforms In Battle Against Goku's NEW Ultra Instinct Form After Losing To Him Moments Prior.

Dragon Ball Super Manga 85

Dragon Ball Super Manga 85



ガスは、悟空の新しい超本能の形との戦いで、前の瞬間に彼に負けた後、急速に変化します



During Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85, Gas was defeated in a mortifying way thanks to Goku’s new Ultra Instinct form. This defeat prompted his brother Elek to lecture him about his lack of resolve, which in turn made Gas trade his life force for more power.

After the spoiler for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 came out yesterday, we learned that this new power Gas obtained was something no one could have imagined. His telekinetic abilities are above anything we have ever seen, and his strength and reflexes seem to be unmatched in the entire Universe 7.

Nevertheless, this power made Gas look significantly older than the rest of his family. While this could have been just a new transformation, the recent chapter proves that this new form is indeed Gas aging at an alarming speed.

While this power proved pivotal in the alien taking the upper hand in his fight against Goku, it was still not enough. He will be defeated in this upcoming chapter, which means all of his sacrifices were irrelevant.

Gas could die because of his advanced age

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



He's already become old, so he might not have even "a few days". I think it's safe to say that he might never wake up 🥹



#dbspoilers twitter.com/DBSChronicles/… SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



After Gas is defeated thanks to Goku, Vegeta and Granolah's teamwork, he will ask his family to take him home and never return to Planet Cereal ever again. He does not have the power or the will to get back up again, something that will be concerning for all the Heeters.

Granolah makes the observation that this could be a direct consequence of Gas’ new power. He may have been strong while still possessing a fighting spirit inside of him. But now that his motivation to fight has faded, his body is feeling the strain caused by the massive power boost.

While his family is taking him away, Granolah will comment on how his attack should keep Gas asleep for a couple of days. Yet, because of his rapid aging, it is probable that he will never wake up again.

His body does not have the life force to keep going, so this could be the last time we ever see Gas in Dragon Ball’s universe. After giving fans some amazing fighting scenes and helping our heroes grow, it may be time to say goodbye to Dragon Ball's strongest villain.

