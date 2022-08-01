EVO 2022 - Dates, featured games, live lounge show, and more

EVO 2022, one of the biggest tournaments for fighting games, will go live from August 5 to August 7, 2022.

It will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will take place across two venues - Mandalay Bay’s South Convention Center for the first two days, and Michelob Ultra Arena for the third and final day. Fans can expect to see a slew of players compete in different fighting games throughout the highlights.

EVO @EVO



What are you the most excited to experience?



Is it the competition, the panels, the vendor village/artist alley, the arcade stick museum, or something else?



Grab your Arena Tickets and Day Passes with the link below!



bit.ly/3S6oKpw Five more days to #Evo2022 What are you the most excited to experience?Is it the competition, the panels, the vendor village/artist alley, the arcade stick museum, or something else?Grab your Arena Tickets and Day Passes with the link below! Five more days to #Evo2022!What are you the most excited to experience? Is it the competition, the panels, the vendor village/artist alley, the arcade stick museum, or something else?Grab your Arena Tickets and Day Passes with the link below!bit.ly/3S6oKpw https://t.co/v8uk1H4fhj

The fighting game scene is one of the most competitive ones out there and few tournaments showcase it at its peak better than EVO. It is one of the biggest annual tournaments ever, and attracts many aspiring professional players of extraordinary talent levels to compete against one another.

Games that will be showcased at EVO 2022

The official roster of games that will be featured at the event has been unveiled. It is a very extensive list that should make almost every fighting game fan happy. Take a look:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Guilty Gear Strive

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Tekken 7

KOF XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Countless big names are on here, like Street Fighter and Tekken. However, relatively niche fighters also make an appearance, like Melty Blood and Skullgirls. So why "almost"? This is because one notable fighter is missing: Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

A few months ago, Japanese publisher Nintendo announced that their best-selling fighting game crossover for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console will not be appearing at EVO 2022.

Since tournament officials failed to provide a definitive reason as to why this decision was made, it is hard to say why the iconic platform fighting game will be missing from the lineup. On the bright side, there will be more than enough variety to keep things exciting.

Where to watch the event?

PlayStation @PlayStation



Full details: Let the games begin with PlayStation Tournaments: Evo Lounge live show, featuring the biggest fights, player interviews, developer guests, and more. Runs August 5 & 6.Full details: play.st/3brJ2Jz Let the games begin with PlayStation Tournaments: Evo Lounge live show, featuring the biggest fights, player interviews, developer guests, and more. Runs August 5 & 6.Full details: play.st/3brJ2Jz https://t.co/EkasY0reQ0

As usual, fans watching from home can visit the official EVO YouTube and Twitch channels to ensure they don't miss a moment when the anticipated event goes live.

In case some fans are not aware, Sony is the current owner of EVO after they purchased the organization last year. As such, PlayStation will be hosting a "live lounge" event when the event airs. Called PlayStation Tournaments: Evo Lounge, it will not only keep track of all that is ongoing but will also feature exclusive content and highlights.

These range from bracket updates and interviews with players, to exciting content and reveals from developers and publishers. Some of the biggest names on board are Arc System Works, Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, SNK, and Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Additionally, players will also be able to keep up with the latest information from the scene with professional players and casters. To add the cherry on top, there might be some "sneak peeks" as to what lies ahead in the future. Perhaps new reveals? We'll find out when the show goes live in a few days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far