Fans upset after Nintendo refuses to feature Smash Bros Ultimate at EVO 2022

The series has had a long legacy at the EVO championships (Images via Ninetndo/EVO)
Siddharth Patil
ANALYST
Modified Feb 27, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Nintendo's Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the biggest fighting games out in the past decade. However, official EVO Twitter has announced that the iconic Nintendo Switch game will not appear at this year's tournament.

https://t.co/7YEX1ZgG4W

They cite the game's publisher as the main cause behind this, stating:

"Since 2007, we've seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at Evo's events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year. In the future, we hope to once again celebrate the Super Smash Bros. community alongside them."

Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be skipping this year at the popular esports event thanks to Nintendo

This decision understandably has fans outraged.

@EVO Nintendo would do some shit like this
@EVO Classic nintendo
@EVO nintendo is trying to kill off this community

Some have suggested it could be due to Sony purchasing EVO but that just seems petty and unlikely behavior from a corporation. Perhaps they have tournaments of their own set up. This seems to be the likeliest reason for making such a drastic move. Last year, the Japanese publisher was outed as partnering with Panda Global for in-house tournaments.

There's another option as well.

We're (FINALLY) back!Super Smash Con returns in FULL this August 11-14th - are you ready?!Be the first to know when reg opens:supersmashcon.comAlso, we're giving away 5 free passes in 3 days - just RT to enter! https://t.co/Byqp9GodbQ

It is unclear if it is a co-incidence but a replacement has been revealed. Super Smash Con is coming in August and dismayed fans can opt for this after the Legend of Zelda-maker refused to participate in EVO for reasons unknown. This was further acknowledged by Big N. Bill Trinen, NOA's senior marketing director, said:

“This partnership with Panda is the next step in Nintendo’s efforts to create a more consistent, fun, and welcoming competitive environment for our players and fans. We are proud to stand with an organization like Panda Global to celebrate and support the ever-growing competitive Super Smash Bros. community, and create a space where all players can test and hone their competitive skills”

With the franchise's legacy spanning a couple of decades, it's no surprise that the series is immensely popular. Add in the fact that it features one of the largest video game rosters ever, including numerous third-party characters like Final Fantasy 7's Cloud or Street Fighter's Ryu.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is a platform fighter available exclusively on the Switch.

Edited by Srijan Sen
