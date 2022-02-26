Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios seemingly working on secret project

The makers of the Mortal Kombat and Injustice games, the Chicago-based NetherRealm Studios, might have something new in the works. In a recent interview (via GameInformer) with the studios' legendary Ed Boon, the renowned creative director touched on various topics involving his game-making history.

He was eventually asked about the future of NetherRealm, to which he had an interesting answer. Boon said:

"I can say that for ten years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat and Injustice. When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it'll make a lot more sense. At this point, I'll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more."

Is a new Mortal Kombat in the works?

His wording implies something different from the studios' usual projects is in the pipeline, which wouldn't be unwelcome. The team has worked chiefly on nothing but entries in the iconic gore-fest fighter and DC's new fighting universe.

So a change of pace would be great to see, especially since the developers can flex their creative muscles in genres that are different, if not innovative. Mortal Kombat Kart, anyone?

However, it could just be yet another MK game. Last month, Jonathan Anderson (NetherRealm's senior production manager) was spotted posting the following image on his Twitter:

The secret is hiding in plain sight (Image via Jandy_NRS/Twitter)

At first glance, nothing seems to be out of the ordinary. But eagle-eyed users were quick to point out text labeled "MK12_Mast..." on the top right monitor — perhaps a master build footage? Or a subtitle?

Just to the right of that revelation, a largely obscured email can be seen stating that recipients were not allowed to make this information public as fans are often on the lookout for anything suspicious. As expected, he took down the image soon after uploading it.

The fact that a key member of the studio could be "carefree" in such a manner obviously suggests that this was a deliberate attempt to nudge fans towards what's to come. But how does MK 12 tie into Boon's recent statement?

It could suggest that the project is more extensive than whatever they've done so far, perhaps even headed in a new, unprecedented direction.

Regardless, fans would likely be ecstatic given the studio's pedigree. Their latest project, Mortal Kombat 11, launched in 2019 for PC, PS4, XB1, and Switch, with PS5/XSX|S versions coming a year later.

