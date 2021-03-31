Top 5 weakest Mortal Kombat characters

Mortal Kombat has some hardcore fighters, but not all of them deserve to be in the tournament. In the game, many fighters are the strongest in their realms. Even so, this roster has inconsistencies that need to be pointed out.

This list talks about characters who should not be participating in the Mortal Kombat tournament. They may have the protection of plot armor, but realistically, they would be destroyed by Scorpion, Sub-Zero, or Montaro within a few seconds. There is no way these characters deserve to be in Shao Kahn’s presence.

The 5 weakest characters to ever enter the Mortal Kombat series

#5 - Hsu Hao

Image via Warner Bros

He had to be on this list because anything negative about Mortal Kombat needs to include this character. His creators literally hate him, and the whole point of his creation was to be beaten by Jax in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance.

Even when he wins in Armageddon, he loses by dying and becoming a demon. If the developers were forced to bring him back again, he would die by a light breeze as he is a complete loser in terms of Mortal Kombat characters.

#4 - Kobra

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s almost as if Mortal Kombat was trying to parody both Street Fighter’s Ken and The Karate Kid’s Johnny Lawrence at the same time. Kobra is just an average martial artist in a superpowered fighter’s world. He is a forgettable Black Dragon member who is way out of his league.

It makes no sense to have Ken as a playable character because he looks like an NPC’s minion. If he were cloned 20 times and had the health of 3 hits, it’d make more sense than having him in this roster.

#3 - Stryker

Image via Warner Bros.

Stryker is the bravest person on this list, and he is just a regular cop who came to save the day. There’s nothing special or otherworldly about Stryker; he came to do his job and protect the Earth Realm with his police training.

The unfortunate part of this is that Stryker shouldn’t be able to keep up with the others. He has won many fights canonically, but this is clearly plot armor. A battle between Stryker and anyone except the last two on this list would result in his death.

#2 - Mokap

Image via Warner Bros.

Mokap isn’t even good enough to be the star of his movies. He's a stunt-double for Johnny Cage, who doesn't necessarily need one. The character was purely a humorous nod. He should have been left that way or used as a tutorial character forever.

Almost anyone in the series could beat him to a pulp because he’s just a regular guy. Although the other characters have experience fighting super-beings, Mokap just pretends to do it in movies.

#1 - Meat

Image via Warner Bros.

Meat has to be the worst character ever made for Mortal Kombat. Meat is weak, he has almost nothing to offer in terms of special powers, and he looks gross. He looks like he’s the victim of a fatality already.

He has a “failed experiment by Shang Tsung,” backstory which isn’t fleshed out. Meat feels like a character whose purpose is to fill out the roster and not be a serious contender. He would be defeated in a matter of seconds by any other character, no competition.

Warner Bros. should make these characters more powerful in a redemption-type arc if they want to reap the most financial gain from Mortal Kombat. That would have been a great love letter to the characters, minus Hsu Hao, of course.