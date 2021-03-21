Watch: Fan-made edit of Conor McGregor's Mortal Kombat style fatality of Jose Aldo at UFC 194

When it comes to having a strong and excitable fanbase, perhaps no one in UFC comes close to Conor McGregor.

There is no denying that video games like Mortal Kombat had a massive influence in the creative planning of the UFC. When the first-ever UFC pay-per-view was created and sold, it came with a promise of bringing to the fans a real-life, televised version of the 1990s world-famous combat video game.

260 pay-per-view events and hundreds of other Fight Night events later, UFC has made its own niche in the world of combat sports, where is has become an establishment that otherup-and-coming promotions take inspiration from. However, the impact Mortal Kombat had on the UFC initially can never be denied.

Keeping that in mind, a YouTuber has recreated a knockout video of UFC's biggest star, Conor McGregor, and gave it a little 'Mortal Kombat' spin. The video of the knockout is of the Irishman outclassing the featherweight legend Jose Aldo at UFC 194 to become the 145-pound champion and pick up his first UFC belt.

Watch the video below:

What happened at UFC 194 - Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo?

The video was made in 2015 - the year that largely made Conor McGregor the UFC megastar we know him today to be. He came into the title fight with two back to back wins that year against Dennis Siver and Chad Mendes, having already defeated Marcus Brimage, Max Holloway, Diego Brandao, and Dustin Poirier before that.

With the hype around Conor McGregor and the expectation from the fight at an all-time high, 'The Notorious' delivered on the promise of a first-round knockout of Jose Aldo.

Conor McGregor dropped Aldo to the mat in 13 seconds flat, which till date remains the fastest finish in a UFC title fight.

Here's a video of the knockout:

Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo pic.twitter.com/gLRa3O7rrL — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) July 18, 2019

While this Conor McGregor Mortal Kombat video is just a bit of fanmade entertainment, the connection between the UFC and Mortal Kombat often goes way beyond that.

EA Sports' newest release UFC 4 has a new location called 'Kumite' after the notorious martial arts tournament from Jean-Claude Van Damme's 1988 movie Bloodsport. The setting of the location closely resembles that of early Mortal Kombat games, complete with an underground arena towered over by huge statues of cobras.

In UFC 4 you can also celebrate a win with a Conor McGregor arm swing 😂 pic.twitter.com/LrUPGNUdwS — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 14, 2020

UFC, in return, has also ended up influencing the Mortal Kombat franchise in recent times. Lewis Tan, one of the actors from the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie who plays the role of an MMA fighter, has revealed that he has drawn inspiration for his character from UFC's BMF, the 'Gamebred', Jorge Masvidal.