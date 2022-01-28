Mortal Kombat 12 possibly leaked by NetherRealm Studios producer

NetherReal Studios has been keeping their next project under wraps, which many have speculated as being Mortal Kombat 12. However, a recent tweet from NetherRealm's development team seems to indicate that the studio could indeed be working on it.

Jonathan Andersen, a senior production manager at NetherRealm, tweeted a snapshot of his desk on Thursday. However, it's possible that the developer was simply teasing his audience. The image, which focused mostly on some artwork, included a computer monitor's corner, where one of the files was named "MK12 Mast."

Some Redditors commented that this could be a deliberate leak meant to generate enthusiasm for Mortal Kombat 12. The snapshot was up for around 10 minutes before being taken down.

Industry insider feels NetherRealm Studios is prioritizing Mortal Kombat 12 over Injustice 3

According to VGC, journalist Jeff Grubb had said in August 2021 that NetherRealm was working on MK12. He claimed the studio's uncertainty over its future with WB Games had led them to prioritize it over the Injustice games.

“It lines up with the reality and it lines up with what I’ve heard, where Mortal Kombat 12 would make the most sense because that’s a game they know will make money, it will sell well… Mortal Kombat 11 was great, it’s doing well, but if you come out with Mortal Kombat 12 it will also sell and do well."

“At the same time, you don’t have to use any of these Batman or Superman characters that might be tied up in licensing if you try to get rid of NetherRealm or sell it to whoever.”

Injustice fans will certainly be disappointed if MK12 is the next game in the development queue. Their Chicago team is a one-game studio, which means they only work on one project at a time. So, if MK12 is their next game, Injustice 3 is at least a few years away, assuming MK12 is on the way.

The franchise is also approaching its 30th anniversary in 2022, so it's not inconceivable that NetherRealm may acknowledge the milestone in some fashion. But it's unclear how the studio will celebrate the occasion.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee