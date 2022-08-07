Scorpionprocs vs. Rewind: 5 best highlights from Mortal Kombat 11 EVO 2022 Grand Finals

EVO 2022 is a celebration of fighting games, and with day two wrapped up, that couldn't be clearer. From possible game announcements to new professional matches in acclaimed fighting games, the hype train refuses to slow down. Here's a retrospective look at the Mortal Kombat 11 Grand Finals.

The final two competitors were Curtis "Rewind" McCall and Matías "Scorpionprocs" Martínez. The former used the Aztec-inspired Kotal Kahn and his supernatural totems to deliver gruesome blows, while the latter opted for Kabal's fluid hookswords.

Mortal Kombat 11 EVO 2022 Grand Finals highlighted a fierce fight between the two professionals

The numbers next to each listing are the timestamps for the respective moments throughout the match between Rewind and Scorpionprocs.

1) Rewind secured the very first win of the Grand Finals with a Fatal Blow (1:33)

A nail-biter of a round (Image via EVO 2022)

The first round started off with the two trading blows almost equally, with alternating combos. However, Rewind managed to deflect Scorpion's attack with well-timed Kounters, eventually bringing Kabal's health low enough to deliver a brutal Fatal Blow. This kicked off the match with a flashy start.

2) Rewind's over-reliance on maxing out totem buffs costs him (6:02)

Swooping in for the kill (Image via EVO 2022)

Consequent rounds also featured similarly gripping fights, with both sides giving it their best. Despite that, Rewind managed to win the first set. However, Scorpion also managed to warm up and win a few rounds, putting the pressure on Rewind.

Things got bad for Rewind as Scorpion smartly utilized Kotal Kahn's totem summon downtime to his Kabal's advantage by landing a few extra hits. With Rewind aiming for three totems out on the field, his plan was foiled as Scorpion managed to sneak in a hefty 407 points of damage, eventually leading to Rewind losing the round.

3) Scorpion lands a nasty Punish against Rewind (11:45)

How the tables turned (Image via EVO 2022)

With two wins on both sides, the Grand Finals were nearing the finish line. Rewind tried to deliver a Reversal, only to get Punished in spectacular fashion by Scorpion. The latter dished out a flurry of blows, resulting in a meaty 12-hit combo delivering 407 points of damage to Kotal Kahn.

4) Rewind gets Kountered and pushed into a delicate position (13:22)

With another point to go before a Reset that would benefit Rewind could take place, things, unfortunately, did not go his way. Things looked dire for Rewind as Scorpion managed to whittle him down to 30% health.

Furthermore, Rewind got Kountered while trying to close the distance, leaving him with only 17 health points. While he did manage to damage Scorpion to an extent, Kotal Kahn's fate was already decided. A final projectile attack from Scorpion delivered the finishing blow.

5) Scorpionprocs emerges victorious (13:45)

T7G | ETC | Scorpionprocs @Scorpionprocs One of the best tournaments I've ever played, I'm happy with my result and many thanks to the people who supported me One of the best tournaments I've ever played, I'm happy with my result and many thanks to the people who supported me https://t.co/mCf6q9Hy5d

Scorpionprocs was declared the champion of EVO 2022's Mortal Kombat 11 Grand Finals tournament after winning 3-2. This, alongside a few other games, wrapped up day two of EVO 2022. The event is not over yet, so stay tuned for more.

