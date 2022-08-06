Is SNK vs. Capcom making a return? Hints dropped at EVO 2022 may suggest so

With the ongoing EVO 2022, fans are treated to an exciting serving of fighting game goodness, both new and old. Speaking of old titles, it has been such a long time since the last SNK vs. Capcom (or SvC) title that fans have given up hope of seeing a modern entry.

Fighting game crossovers might be a rarity these days, but they always hyped up fans during the peak of the fighting game era back in the 90s and early 2000s.

This iconic crossover between two of the biggest fighting game developers, Capcom and SNK, was equally revered. However, there just might be a sliver of hope around the corner.

On the occasion of the underway EVO 2022 event, brand new SvC artworks were showcased, much to fans' pleasure. Is this just a coincidence or something more?

Could the dormant Capcom/SNK series be getting a modern revival at EVO 2022?

As collaborative products involving Capcom illustrator Shinkiro and SNK graphic designer Eisuke Ogura, the artworks have become a recent subject of attention in the fighting game community. They were created to celebrate the return of EVO to public venues after a hiatus.

The posters depict various popular characters from the Resident Evil developer's repertoire, like Street Fighter's Ryu and Menat. On the King of Fighters developer SNK's front, there's Ryo Sakazaki and Shermie.

Given that the last entry came back in 2003, fans are wondering what this could mean. Are the two Japanese studios cooking something in the background? It is not unlikely since it was announced that EVO 2022 would feature more than just matches between passionate fighting game professional players.

As the current owners and organizers of the annual combat game tournament, Sony has revealed a live lounge showcase that will feature a variety of highlights not shown anywhere else. These range from bracket updates and interviews with players to exciting content and reveals from developers and publishers. The latter part is of relevance here as it could allude to a possible new SvC game reveal.

More about EVO 2022

Also known as the Evolution Championship Series, EVO is an annual fighting game tournament where masters of various fighting games come together to compete for prize pools. It features many acclaimed combat titles throughout the years for participants to compete in, such as:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Guilty Gear Strive

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Tekken 7

KOF XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Of these, some games have already seen their time in the sun as part of the Day 1 highlights, such as Skullgirls. Now with Day 2 underway, fans can expect to see more of their favorite titles like Granblue Fantasy Versus and Mortal Kombat 11.

Perhaps the game reveal could happen near the end of the event, as the tournament looks to wind up on August 7, 2022. Do you think a brand new SNK and Capcom crossover game is likely to be shown?

