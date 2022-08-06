5 best games to buy from the EVO Fighting Games Sale 2022 on Steam

EVO 2022 is finally here, bringing heated fighting game action to to those attending the live tournament as well as fans watching from home. The annual fighting game tournament features countless professionals competing against each other in some of the biggest fighting games ever. To celebrate this major event, a massive sale of fighting games is currently going on in Steam.

In addition to hefty discounts on games featured at EVO 2022, there is a decent variety of fighters to choose from. The EVO Fighting Games sale began on August 4, 2022 and will end on August 8. Here are the best titles to check out from the Steam sale.

All of these fighting games also make an appearance at EVO 2022

1) Skullgirls 2nd Encore (90% off)

Although it is one of the lesser-known entries on this list, Skullgirls 2nd Encore still boasts a substantial playerbase. Originally developed by Lab Zero Games, this acclaimed 2D tag-team fighter is a great introduction to the competitive genre for newcomers. Beautiful sprites, smooth animations, in-depth fighting mechanics, and a robust tutorial make this underrated fighter one of the best in the market.

At a historical low of 90% off for a bundle including the base game and all previously released DLC characters, this one is definitely a steal.

2) Dragon Ball FighterZ (85% off)

Dragon Ball FighterZ is Japanese developer Arc System Works' attempt at a fighting game revolving around the legendary manga franchise. It is an assist-based tag-team figher, featuring the studio's excellent cel shaded esthetic that closely emulates the 2D visuals of the anime series, despite being fundamentally '2.5D'. Outside of that, it is an easy-to-pick-up fighter with flashy combos and movesets, which borrows heavily from its source material for a truly authentic experience that should appeal to both fans and newcomers to Dragon Ball.

3) Mortal Kombat 11 (80% off)

The latest entry in NetherRealm Studios' gory and violent fighting game series, Mortal Kombat, has never looked better. Many iconic fighters make a return, ranging from Johnny Cage to Sub-Zero. So do the iconic X-ray moves and brutal Fatalities, which certainly adds to that glee factor when playing against friends. However, there are new additions as well, not just with characters like Cetrion and the Kollector, but also special moves like Fatal Blows and mechanics like Flawless Block.

4) Tekken 7 (75% off)

The latest Tekken game from Bandai Namco, Tekken 7 is the most popular 3D arena fighter out right now. A massive step-up over Tekken 6, this 2017 game features many new additions like the Rage Arts. Familiar faces like Eddy Gordo are here, but there are also guest characters, like Street Fighter's Akuma and Final Fantasy XV's Noctis. Given the massive popularity of the game today in both casual and competitive scenes, new players can still get into this one.

5) The King of Fighters XV (35% off)

The newest entry on this list, The King of Fighters XV (or KOF 15) was released earlier this year in February. The first Unreal Engine 4 title in SNK's longrunning fighting game series, KOF 15 is a more traditional 1v1 experience. While not wholly new, it expands upon the older games in meaningful ways with new elements like the Shatter Strike parry. For those new to the series, now is a good time to get introduced to iconic characters like Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui.

