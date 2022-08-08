PlayStation officially reveals Juri's moveset for Street Fighter 6

With new characters Kimberly and Juri being officially revealed for Street Fighter 6 at EVO 2022, fans couldn't be happier, especially after a confirmation via a leak earlier in the day from Capcom Germany. The upcoming open-world fighting game aims to evolve not just Capcom's long-running fighting game series but the genre as a whole.

PlayStation, as both the organizers of EVO and arguably the most popular platform for the series, explained the fundamentals of Juri. Detailed in an official blog post, here is what fans can expect from the "sadistic fighter."

PlayStation elaborates on Juri's playstyle for Street Fighter 6

Juri is a good example of building upon established ideas. In a sense, she retains her previous moveset but with some tweaks. Her fireball kick Fuhajin makes a return, with Juri performing an upwards kick and storing Fuha stocks upon completion. Saihasho, Ankensatsu, and Go Ohsatsu are newly named special moves, but they may be visually familiar in the form of a low projectile or jumping axe kick.

While these can now be performed without having to expend Fuha stocks, they can be chained together and powered up if a Fuha stock is available. Her Shiku-sen, a flying dive kick, returns from Super Street Fighter IV (where she first originated), and it can be followed up with a series of flashy airborne kicks. This opens up more creative options for Juri’s playstyle, and players will have more opportunities to catch an opponent off guard.

While she has received design updates, her personality largely remains the same:

"Juri remains a sadistic thrillseeker who enjoys the suffering of others, taking immense joy in obliterating her foes. Previously, her main motivator was revenge against M. Bison, but since his fall in Street Fighter V, she now whittles away her time in a gloomy haze."

Speaking about her design, Game Director Takayuki Nakayama had the following to say:

"For Juri, this costume retains the image from her Super Street Fighter IV one, but has been rearranged to fit the Street Fighter 6 aesthetic. There is also a change in the hairstyle, which I think gives it extra personality."

He also elaborated on the character's aesthetic:

Underneath her jacket, black tape that imitates the appearance of a spider covers her body. The colors of her Feng Shui Engine are purple, black, and white, and accented with emerald green. Also, please pay attention to her helmet, as you may have seen in the trailer when she appears on her motorcycle, since it matches her design. Her smartphone also reflects her personality and style, don’t you think?"

The fighting game will be arriving next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

