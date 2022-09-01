Tokyo Game Show 2022 livestream schedule, date, time, and more revealed

With the start of September, the Tokyo Game Show 2022's countdown has begun as the mega video game trade fair comes in two weeks. The grand event will be physical and span four days of great action and excitement. However, fans will also be able to see things from the comfort of their homes.

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 will take the event to the next level and showcase what's coming from the East Asian country to the world. Plenty of things are planned to be held throughout the event. Thankfully, the organizers have looked at the success of the virtual event and made due arrangements.

From the looks of it, the virtual coverage will be pretty comprehensive. The event will be showcased directly from Japan, where it's being organized. Most importantly, the organizers have already announced details of the programs that will be part of it.

Here's all the essential information a viewer must remember to avoid missing out on any action.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will have an elaborate virtual coverage for fans from all around the world

Earlier on August 31, the organizers handed out all the details viewers will need to consider if they want to watch the action. The event commences on September 15 and goes on until September 19.

Things will start rolling out at 10 am (JST) with the opening program. It will be followed by a keynote session and a demonstration from BenQ Japan. There are separate events on all four days, and fans will be able to observe all of them when they commence.

The video game reveals on the opening day will start at 6 pm (JST), with Microsoft holding an exclusive showcase. Giants like Bandai Namco and Capcom will follow with their showcases.

Capcom will also be present on day two when the action starts at noon (JST), with Amazon elaborating on its Prime Gaming plans. Square Enix, SEGA, and Konami are some massive names that will also showcase their upcoming titles on that day.

The Japan Games Awards 2022 will also be held on the third and fourth days of the event. It all wraps up on September 19, with the end session scheduled for the event at 7 pm (JST).

ICYMI: Square Enix has revealed their #TGS2022 lineup + schedule

All the events can be seen live on the official YouTube channel of the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Users can also find the shows of Microsoft being streamed from Xbox's channel, as they have done for Gamescon 2022.

Overall, plenty of things are planned to be showcased at the trades fair. Square Enix has already revealed its lineup of what's to come. Capcom will likely feature upcoming games like Street Fighter 6, which will be released next year. However, fan expectations are along the lines that there will be a lot more than the iconic fighting game at the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Konami will announce a new game at #TGS2022 that is described as being part of a series that is "beloved around the world"

Fans of Genshin Impact could also glimpse the next chapter in the form of Honkai Star Rail. As for Konami, the studio has announced that they have a significant announcement for a series that everyone loves. Fans will have to wait until September 15 for things to kick off.

