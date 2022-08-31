Tokyo Game Show 2022: Online schedule released, featuring Capcom, Bandai Namco and more

The upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2022 is predicted to be one of the largest gaming trade shows held anywhere in the world. Thousands will pour into the East Asian nation to find out what the Land of the Rising Sun has to offer gamers in the near future.

Thankfully, the organizers have taken note of the success of online events over the last two and a half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, it was anticipated that there would be facilities to stream the highly anticipated event. It has now become clear that fans can witness all the action straight from their homes as an online schedule has been uploaded officially.

This schedule details all the events that will be streamed to viewers worldwide. As expected, there are many massive events waiting for fans, who have every reason to be excited about it.

Disclaimer: All timings are in Japan Standard Time (UTC +9)

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 will have four days of action for fans

Earlier on August 31, the organizers uploaded a detailed manual containing all the necessary information required by those who plan to watch The Tokyo Game Show 2022 online. The event kicks off on September 15, with the program opening at 10:00 am.

A keynote session will follow, with BenQ Japan showing up for a dedicated showcase. A rather exciting event will occur at 5:00 pm when the Japan Game Awards:2022 begins. There will be two parts to this awards show as a second slot is also booked on September 18.

Day One will also see Microsoft having a dedicated showcase, with the gaming giant trying to leverage the superior performance of its current-gen consoles. Following this, Capcom and Bandai Namco will be among the big publishers possibly dropping new reveals.

However, the major events have been scheduled for Day Two. On September 16, Amazon will elaborate on its grand plans at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Day Two also includes showcases by giants like Konami, Square Enix, and SEGA, among others. Interestingly, Capcom will be showcasing its upcoming titles as the final event of the day.

Day Three will focus on smaller developers such as HoYoverse, the company behind Genshin Impact. They have an upcoming title in the form of Honkai: Star Rail, showcased at the recent Gamescom 2022 event. There could be more reveals of a similar kind at the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The grand event will wrap up by 8:00 pm on September 19, and all of these events will be streamcasted live. Readers are requested to follow us and all the official channels for further communication and information about the upcoming event.

Edited by Atul S