5 most iconic games of PS2 era (and 5 often forgotten gems)

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than two decades since the PS2 launched. This stalwart of Sony is currently the highest-selling gaming console in history and enjoyed the longest lifespan from its release in 2000 until its discontinuation in 2013.

It was a time when the gaming industry was still in its infancy, the PS-Xbox war was at its peak, and the PS2 was the knight in shining armor that Sony had pinned its hopes on. It had one of the highest exclusive game releases, and this article seeks to reminisce about the good ol’ games of the PlayStation 2 days.

Five most enjoyable PS2 tiles

5) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Often claimed by many to be the best title in Hideo Kojima’s franchise, Metal Gear Solid 3 was pretty different from the rest. The story managed to shed off its established past by jumping back in time to tell the story of what happened before the previous two titles.

On the other hand, the gameplay improved upon the already genre-defining “stealth action” style of those PS2 offering.

Apt music and sound effects give users a realistic jungle stealth experience and a well-tailored pace for satisfying combat. An emotional twist at the end explains a lot about the protagonist’s psyche and cements MSG 3’s reputation.

4) Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

The first 3D game of its franchise, Prince of Persia Sands of Time, was one of the first action adventures for a generation of gamers. The combat encounters, puzzle-solving, and storyline were all top-notch.

Parkouring across ancient Persia with a time-bending dagger, the Prince set fire to the imagination of many and established the franchise for what it is today.

Hell, the entire Assassin’s Creed franchise might not have been here today if not for the resounding success of this title, but who knows? As the PS2 game’s conclusion explains, time isn’t a circle, it is a river, and everything flows with it.

3) Shadow of the Colossus

This open-world, puzzle, platforming action offering is not just a game, it’s a piece of art. Set in a beautiful world with a heartbreaking premise, you roam alone, on the hunt of colossal prey.

In exchange for their defeat, you are promised the love of your life, which keeps you going with your seemingly impossible task.

The heart-wrenching moments are when you realize that you are slaying majestic beings who have, at times, not even treated you as an enemy. Your moments of triumph are not celebrated but reflect the hopelessness of your choices.

The PS2 game takes on complex themes of isolation, struggle, and loss and makes you deal with emotions you didn’t even know you had repressed!

2) GTA San Andreas

Launched after the extremely popular GTA Vice City, PS2's San Andreas managed to outshine its predecessor and laid the foundations for the popularity enjoyed by the GTA franchise today.

The new missions pushed the level of crazy to astounding heights, and storylines filled with twists and turns kept gamers hooked on the life of crime the franchise is so famous for. The very world you traveled seems so much more fleshed out and real with random chance interactions.

The story was where it shone, though, with an iconic set of side characters and even an appearance by Samuel L. Jackson as the terrible Officer Frank Tenpenny.

1) God of War

Of course, the top spot must go to the game that was the singular reason most people on the fence of the Sony vs Xbox debate decided in favor of the PS2. The bald Spartan who could take on the Gods themselves crazed the imagination of gamers young and old.

An awe-inspiring tale of loss and revenge set the premise that justified all the violence.

The fearlessness with which Kratos took on his enemies was infectious. Couple that with excellently planned combat encounters, and you have the recipe for one of the most exhilarating titles you could get your hands on.

The continued fame of this franchise is a testament to the quality of its first edition on the PS2.

Five awesome but forgotten titles of PS2 era

1) Bully

Often cited as Rockstar’s most underrated game, Bully was released in 2006 to lots of controversy from the American public. Contrary to its name, you are not a bully but someone who has the choice to be one.

The game follows the protagonist as he navigates the complex social pyramid of high school. With an open-world format, players explore and interact with others without being late for class!

Though certain parts of the town can be visited, most interactions happen inside the boundaries of the boarding school. All forms of violence are strictly non-lethal and see you scuffing it out on the playground for senseless reasons that are very important to teenagers.

Older PS2 gamers would probably realize that’s what being a teenager meant. The fun part about it was how going to class made you stronger and smarter in the jungle that is a western high school.

2) Psychonauts

Touted as the inception of video games, Psychonauts took gamers on a tour of the insides of the mind. An outlandish environment coupled with a funny script and funky character design made this 3D platformer a delight.

Each subject had a different kind of trauma in their subconscious, which had to be identified and solved through brilliant and imaginative levels. The game gives a different perspective to understanding one’s subconscious and attempts to shed light on the complexity of human personalities.

Though packaged as a light-hearted cartoonish PS2 game, it addresses serious topics and normalizes the discussion on mental illnesses. The recently released 2nd installment takes the discussion forward.

3) Ratchet and Clank: Up your Arsenal

The name itself tells you what kind of an experience you can look forward to from this 3d platformer, the third edition of the franchise. Ratchet and Clank is a very action-based franchise where combat can be melee or ranged with various wild weapons.

Up Your Arsenal didn’t reinvent the boat but introduced incremental changes to the gameplay of previous titles.

The single-player storyline followed the big-eared alien, Ratchet, and his robot companion, Clank, as they save the world from an evil supervillain called Dr Nefarious. The multiplayer, though, allowed PS2 gamers to duke it out with friends in Unreal Tournament-style arenas and was a massive attraction.

4) Burnout: Revenge

Though the most famous racing franchise of all time is Need for Speed, many gamers still swear by the Burnout series. The franchise introduced an element of action into the racing genre and tried to fuse them.

One of the most acclaimed titles in the series was Burnout Revenge. The thrill of plowing through traffic at high speeds to cause crashes and wrecks sends a shot of adrenaline through most PS2 users. For fans of the movie Death Race, this is where it drew inspiration from!

5) Devil May Cry 3

With a colorful personality of lead characters and a flashy combat style, Devil May Cry created a niche for itself and the PS2 in the highly competitive gaming market. Considered by many as modern gaming’s most memorable hero, Dante, the protagonist, enjoys the most character development in the 3rd edition of the franchise.

The relationship between Dante and Vergil, his brother cum antagonist, is wonderfully fleshed out in this title. Their relationship became so iconic that Vergil gained a greater role in future titles, which used the 3rd installment as a foundation for their storylines.

