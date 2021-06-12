What are the reviews for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart saying?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the next entry in one of the most beloved PlayStation franchises of all time.

The game sees Ratchet and Clank once again face their longtime nemesis, Dr. Nefarious. A dimensional collapse is taking place and the villain is trying to take advantage of it.

The goal is to stop Dr. Nefarious from eliminating all organic life from reality, which now includes the various universes that opened up in Rift Apart. So, what are the reviews saying about the game?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart reviews are positive

Image via Insomniac Games

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the PlayStation 5 exclusive fans of the console have been waiting for. Having just released on June 11th, 2021, reviews are already pouring in with excitement.

The game is receiving critical acclaim. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has incredible visuals, dynamic combat, and technical advances that make it by far the best entry in the R and C series.

Also Read: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - How to acquire the RYNO 8

Congrats #InsomniacGames on the phenomenal release of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart! I am actively trying to go in as blind as possible but the AMAZING review scores and headlines are hard to miss! I am super excited to dive into this as a fan (and that #PS5 tech😍)! #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/NLgIFGGtSn — Colin Geller (@MistaksWerMade) June 11, 2021

Here are all of the reviews, scores, and grades from notable publications for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Metacritic - 89/10

Destructoid - 9/10

EGN - 5/5

Game Informer - 9/10

GameSpot - 9/10

GamsRadar+ - 5/5

IGN - 9/10

Jeuxvideo.com - 18/20

PCMag - 5/5

VG247 - 5/5

IndieWire - B

The astonishing visuals presented in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is at the forefront of most reviews. Some reviews have said it is "the prettiest PS5 game yet" and that it "is immediately apparent how gorgeous this world is."

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is the best looking game ever made AND it runs at 60FPS with ray tracing. The gameplay and exploration is also great. I cannot put it down. 👍🏻



Great job, @insomniacgames pic.twitter.com/8yi56xd73f — Joker (@JokerReview) June 11, 2021

Not every review is filled with over-the-top joy, as there are a few critiques regarding the variety of enemies in the game and the same style of gameplay Ratchet and Clank introduced two decades earlier.

Overall, though, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has received highly favorable reviews. The game does what it intends to do and does it quite well, with very few hiccups.

Also Read: Ratchet & Clank available for free download on the PS4

Also Read: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - Every Spybot location

Edited by Gautham Balaji