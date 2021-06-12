Create
What are the reviews for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart saying?

Image via Insomniac Games
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Feature
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the next entry in one of the most beloved PlayStation franchises of all time.

The game sees Ratchet and Clank once again face their longtime nemesis, Dr. Nefarious. A dimensional collapse is taking place and the villain is trying to take advantage of it.

The goal is to stop Dr. Nefarious from eliminating all organic life from reality, which now includes the various universes that opened up in Rift Apart. So, what are the reviews saying about the game?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart reviews are positive

Image via Insomniac Games

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the PlayStation 5 exclusive fans of the console have been waiting for. Having just released on June 11th, 2021, reviews are already pouring in with excitement.

The game is receiving critical acclaim. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has incredible visuals, dynamic combat, and technical advances that make it by far the best entry in the R and C series.

Here are all of the reviews, scores, and grades from notable publications for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

  • Metacritic - 89/10
  • Destructoid - 9/10
  • EGN - 5/5
  • Game Informer - 9/10
  • GameSpot - 9/10
  • GamsRadar+ - 5/5
  • IGN - 9/10
  • Jeuxvideo.com - 18/20
  • PCMag - 5/5
  • VG247 - 5/5
  • IndieWire - B

The astonishing visuals presented in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is at the forefront of most reviews. Some reviews have said it is "the prettiest PS5 game yet" and that it "is immediately apparent how gorgeous this world is."

Not every review is filled with over-the-top joy, as there are a few critiques regarding the variety of enemies in the game and the same style of gameplay Ratchet and Clank introduced two decades earlier.

Overall, though, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has received highly favorable reviews. The game does what it intends to do and does it quite well, with very few hiccups.

Edited by Gautham Balaji
