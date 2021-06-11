Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - Every Spybot location

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is another entry in the iconic series, with more exploration and collectibles than ever before.

Some of the most important pieces to find in the game are Spybots. These small robots are allies to Ratchet and Clank that are hidden throughout the story of Rift Apart.

The Spybots give players further insight into the various worlds traveled in Rift Apart. Also, all of them need to be found in order to unlock the ultimate weapon known as the RYNO 8.

All Spybot locations in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Image via Insomniac Games

Spybot 1

The first Spybot is found during the side quest known as Nefarious Factory. The mission is very straightforward with no surprises. The Spybot cannot be missed.

Spybot 2

Spybot 2 can be found on Sargasso. After the player has been to Zurkies, they need to find all of the Zurpstones. Do this by flying on Trudy. They can be seen on the map. The Spybot will be found after.

Spybot 3

Image via Insomniac Games

Finding Spybot 3 requires some exploration in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Head to the upper middle portion of Savali. There is a cave with a wrecked pirate ship in it. The Spybot is hiding in the wreckage.

Spybot 4

The Blizar Prime side quest, which requires players to help a chef, leads to this Spybot. It is a linear quest where players need to find honey for the chef.

Spybot 5

Head to Junktown on Torren IV. Go right just before reaching the vendor. There are some magnetic walls and at their bottom is a Spybot.

Spybot 6

Image via Insomniac Games

Kit will convince Junkbot that he is an interior decorator. After that happens, go to the third level of the Cordelia underground. Approach the dimension controls platform. Turn around and look up. Tether to that platform and another Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Spybot will be found.

Spybot 7

This Spybot can be found after players return to Zurkies for the meeting between Ratchet and Rivet. Tether over to the right of the front door to find the Spybot.

Spybot 8

Image via Insomniac Games

Undertow Beach on Ardolis is where Spybot 8 of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart can be found. Head to the top right corner of the map. Jump off of the pirate disco landing pad and there is the Spybot.

Spybot 9

As Rivet on Zordoom, the ninth Spybot can be found in the vents. Players will need to go right to continue the mission. Instead, go to the left to locate the Spybot.

Spybot 10

The final Spybot in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart can be found after completing the Vroom Around challenge. This is done in the Gold Cup at Zurkies, right before the final mission of the game.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod