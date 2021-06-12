Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - How to acquire the RYNO 8

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart kits players with a variety of weapons, none stronger than the RYNO 8.

The RYNO has been a staple of Ratchet and Clank games since the very beginning. It stands for "Rip You a New One," with each performing differently than past iterations.

The RYNO 8 in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a brand new beast. It pulls items from other dimensions and slams them down on the enemies. These items are some incredible cameos from the PlayStation universe.

How to get the RYNO 8 in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Obtaining the RYNO 8 in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart requires players to find some collectibles. Throughout the game, there are 10 Spybots that players will come across.

Finding all of these Spybots not only gives great details regarding the worlds of Rift Apart, but also allows players to unlock the ultimate weapon known as the RYNO 8.

Did you catch the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart #RatchetPS5Takeover yesterday? Check out what you might have missed, including the brand new dimension-warping RYNO 8 weapon! #RatchetPS5 @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/WY8fSSNihf — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 8, 2021

After all 10 Spybots have been collected, Ms. Zurkon will give the player a call. She will reveal that the RYNO 8 is available for pickup. The best part is that this super weapon is completely free.

Players can visit any vendor of Ms. Zurkon's in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, no matter the planet. Simply browse through the available weapons and the RYNO 8 will be included at zero cost.

The RYNO 8 is the most powerful weapon in the game. That power can be amplified, however. Players can use Raritanium to upgrade the RYNO 8's immense power.

Ratchet: We made it outta the rift with a new super weapon: the RYNO 8!



Clank: It seems this device can drop objects from other dimensions into ours. Fascinating.#RatchetPS5Takeover #SunsetOverdrive @Guerrilla @SuckerPunchProd @Naughty_Dog @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/TavBdHw3oL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021

This makes it more destructive and unlocks some more abilities for it. These abilities include the aforementioned PlayStation universe cameos. Sly Cooper, Jak and Daxter, and more, will appear from their dimension to help the player.

Among the 20 unique weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the RYNO 8 is the deadliest, most fun, and certainly most exciting when players get to see the various Easter Eggs it provides.

