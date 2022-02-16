Which game should Rockstar release first: GTA 6 or Bully 2?

After almost a decade-long wait, GTA fans had their wishes answered. GTA 6 has finally been confirmed to be in development. Fans are ecstatic and cannot wait for Rockstar Games to reveal more. Bully fans, however, are pretty upset.

Bully was released in 2006 and proved immensely popular among fans as it also made use of Rockstar's famous open-world chaos formula. It saw the protagonist, Jimmy Hopkins, rise through the ranks in Bullworth Academy. The model was similar to the Grand Theft Auto games minus the cold-blooded criminal aspect.

Fans have been anticipating and expecting a sequel to the initial game for some time now. With Rockstar's recent announcement, many hearts were broken, and many felt let down. This article talks about why gamers should keep their hopes up.

Note: This article is based on speculation, and taking all the information with a pinch of salt is highly advised.

GTA 6 or Bully 2: Which will come out first?

1) Tom Henderson's views

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



I still standby that there's something going on with the Bully series. @Bully2Source Sorry - Where did todays announcement say that it's Rockstar's next focus point? They said GTA 6 is in development.I still standby that there's something going on with the Bully series. @Bully2Source Sorry - Where did todays announcement say that it's Rockstar's next focus point? They said GTA 6 is in development. I still standby that there's something going on with the Bully series.

GamingBolt industry insider and reliable leaker Tom Henderson has been talking about Bully 2 being in development for quite some time now. Fans who trusted Tom have usually had their faith rewarded more often than not.

Bully was immensely popular when it came out, and fans love it till today, which is why the anticipation is this high. Tom Henderson has kept hopes up for many fans of the franchise, and he recently reassured gamers with his reply to a tweet that read:

Care to explain @_Tom_Henderson_? Were you trolling us this whole time or did you in fact have information about Bully 2? Looks like GTA 6 is Rockstar’s next focus point, so I’d love to know more about what you meant.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Some people saw a "Playable version" just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version).



Like I said - Information is blurry atm. But I thought it was worth reporting on as there's something definitely "going on" to do with the series. Some people saw a "Playable version" just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version).Like I said - Information is blurry atm. But I thought it was worth reporting on as there's something definitely "going on" to do with the series.

Tom firmly stood his ground and said GTA 6 might be in development, but Rockstar never said it was their next point of focus. He also claimed to have seen a playable version of Bully 2, where most of his confidence comes from. Whether or not this is all true remains to be seen.

2) Expectations alive

Many gamers like Redditor u/RemarkableDesigner84 are confident that Bully 2 is in the works and may be released shortly, even before GTA 6. The Redditor made a solid point in the post and talked about Rockstar's signature way to create hype before any announcement, good or bad.

Add to this Tom Henderson's claims of spotting a playable demo, and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

3) Realistic approach

The other side of the GTA 6 vs Bully 2 coin features gamers who are quite mature and realistic. Redditor u/Whollis4444 says the story of a playable demo and devs enjoying working on Bully might be too good to be true.

Additionally, the Redditor also mentions that the dev never says a project is canned as it serves as a useful tool to stay relevant and is always kept in the back pocket.

At the end of the day, fans will only know if Bully 2 is actually coming out if Rockstar wants them to know.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar