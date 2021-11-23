“I just want Bully 2”: Rockstar fans seem to be getting fed up asking for a GTA 6 release

In recent weeks following the release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, gamers have seemingly lost hope of an announcement of GTA 6’s release.

With many expecting the announcement for GTA 6 to have been made, the game was reported to be “under initial development” in April 2020 with no other information added.

Recently, Rockstar Games has been incessantly criticized for the current state of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The comprehensive wait for the next title of the GTA series has led to many fans in the community seemingly losing hope for the time being.

Weazelintel @weazelintel



Credit: ArthurZussman, mussefar03, mrcharhead This picture can be found in the #GTATrilogy and could be the first screenshot of #GTA6 . It looks like a house in Florida which also fits together with previous leaks.Credit: ArthurZussman, mussefar03, mrcharhead This picture can be found in the #GTATrilogy and could be the first screenshot of #GTA6. It looks like a house in Florida which also fits together with previous leaks.Credit: ArthurZussman, mussefar03, mrcharhead https://t.co/RobDGsEewl

Gamers seemingly lose hope for GTA 6 announcement amid consistent rumors

In recent weeks, various leaks have claimed that GTA 6 will be announced before the end of 2021. According to GamesRadar, Rockstar Games generally makes its fans wait around 22 months to release a game once it is announced.

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS #ROCKSTARGAMES Folks, these insiders claimed GTA6's announcement will happen this late year. Hopefully they are right. Time is running out, 2022 is fast approaching.Math got many things right so far this year related to R*'s posts & GTA Trilogy TDE, is he right on this one? #GTA6 Folks, these insiders claimed GTA6's announcement will happen this late year. Hopefully they are right. Time is running out, 2022 is fast approaching.Math got many things right so far this year related to R*'s posts & GTA Trilogy TDE, is he right on this one? #GTA6 #ROCKSTARGAMES https://t.co/GAtZlPNJKw

With GTA 6 initially claiming a 2023 release date, the announcement was expected before the end of the year. However, recent reports have suggested that GTA 6 might be postponed until around 2025, explaining the lack of announcements from Rockstar Games. As seen below, the community has already begun to sadly joke about a potential release date for the game.

Raw @Atobxku me and the homies playing GTA 6 when it drops in 2078 me and the homies playing GTA 6 when it drops in 2078 https://t.co/3STCoWV4HH

demon. (delay) @ilydvrian n!gas after they see gta 6 trending and it’s nun new n!gas after they see gta 6 trending and it’s nun new https://t.co/I1NRvfsLHs

🏆🏆🏆 @threepeatleek I don’t even want GTA 6 no more I just want Bully 2 I don’t even want GTA 6 no more I just want Bully 2

At one point, a Twitter user even went so far as to beg for a sequel to Bully, Rockstar Game's wildly successful action-adventure game released in 2006. Unfortunately, no official news regarding GTA 6 has been released so far. Various rumors suggested that GTA 6 will be set in a modern version of GTA’s Vice City, which is based in Miami. Despite various rumors about the game on social media in recent months, no official news has been released.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This has led to a large number of gamers losing hope for the announcement to be made anytime soon. The community criticized Rockstar Games for releasing an announcement about Red Dead Redemption 3, even though Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in October 2018. In contrast, GTA 5 came out in 2013 and has had no valid information about a sequel yet.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Atul S