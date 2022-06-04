How to play every Resident Evil game in order

The Resident Evil series has had a large resurgence in recent history. This can be attributed to the large amount of support given by the franchise's creator, Capcom. Fans who paid close attention to the franchise in 2021 will know that it was a big year for the series as this was when a lot of support was given to the franchise.

This was the year in which the eighth installment of the main line of games was released. The VR and the ground-up remake for Resident Evil 4 were also announced that year with the Resident Evil 4 VR port releasing in October of that year. The Dead By Daylight collaboration was also released in the summer of 2021.

Many new fans are finding their way into the franchise after the announcement of the release date of the Resident Evil 4 remake. For these new fans and many veteran fans, binging the entire main franchise sounds like a nice way to prepare for the new-old title. But where to begin?

The Chronological Order of the Resident Evil franchise

Resident Evil 0

The official artwork for RE 0 (Image via Capcom)

Although it is not the first game to be released, why not start the story where it begins? Resident Evil 0 is a prologue game for the franchise, which was released in 2002, starting on the Nintendo Gamecube before coming to other consoles later on. The game later received an HD Remaster in 2016 for modern consoles as well.

The game takes place in July of 1998. A train owned by the notorious pharmaceutical company, Umbrella, has come under attack from a swarm of giant leech monsters carrying the series-famous t-Virus. The STARS police force is sent to investigate the area around the train and encounter zombies.

Resident Evil

Screenshot taken from RE1 HD (Image via Capcom)

The journey through the numbered entries can begin after the prologue has been completed. The original Resident Evil is seen as one of the best of all horror games. However, many players who have experienced this game point out that the gameplay is dated in terms of modern standards, and players should be aware of this before going in the game.

After contact with the Bravo Team from Resident Evil 0 is lost, the Alpha Team containing staple characters Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are sent to investigate the crash site of Bravo Team's helicopter. The team is trapped in a large mansion after an infected dog chases them inside.

Resident Evil 2 & 3

The official artwork for the RE3 remake (Image via Capcom)

Both RE2 and 3: Nemesis take place around the same time, so they are interchangeable in terms of which to play next. While the previous two entries took place outside of Raccoon City, these two entries take place in the famous city as the zombies infected with the t-Virus have made their way there to wreck havoc.

Both entries feature gameplay similar to the two entries with the addition of a looming threat as the players make their way around Raccoon City. Tyrants are bio-organic weapons responsible for spreading t-Virus. In these entries, the 't' in t-Virus is revealed to stand for 'Tyrant.'

Resident Evil 4

The official artwork for RE4 (Image via Capcom)

This entry marked a huge change in gameplay for the franchise, turning it from an isometric puzzle-shooter into a full third-person shooter. While this game is available on nearly every platform, both past and modern, the VR remake for Oculus Quest 2 provides the most immersive experience.

After Leon Kennedy's show of bravery and expertise in the Raccoon City incident in RE2, he was given a massive promotion to a Government Agent. His first mission is to rescue the President's daughter, Ashley Graham, who has been abducted by a mysterious cult originating from a rural part of Spain.

Resident Evil 5

A screenshot from RE5 (Image via Capcom)

After another side-entry, the next numbered title in the franchise is RE5. This is another title made available on the previous two generations of consoles as well as PC. This was also the first mainline entry in the franchise to feature co-op gameplay players could take on with a friend.

Chris Redfield has been promoted from STARS officer to an agent with the BSAA, a task force sent to contain forms of bioterrorism like viruses and parasites. Upon arrival in Kijuju, West Africa, he and his new partner, Sheva Alomar, have discovered that the locals have been infected with the parasites from the last title.

Resident Evil 6

The official artwork for RE6 (Image via Capcom)

RE6 is known as the first main series game to receive negative average reviews from game critics. This can be attributed to the drastically sped up pace from the other entries in the franchise. This makes it feel more like a generic shooter game than a survival horror experience that the franchise is known for.

Rather than following one story, RE6 follows three different main campaigns. The player can play as two of the most popular characters in the franchise, Leon and Chris, and the new character, Jake Muller.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The official artwork for RE7 (Image via Capcom)

In Japan, this franchise is called 'Biohazard.' To accommodate the name, in Japan, this entry is called Biohazard 7: Resident Evil, which many players find way funnier than they should. This is also the first main entry to be in the first person perspective rather than third.

This entry follows Ethan Winters as he travels to Louisiana in search of his wife, Mia. After being imprisoned by the family responsible for capturing Mia, Ethan is forced to escape his captors and flee the residence. Chris Redfield also returns in this entry to rescue Ethan via helicopter.

Resident Evil Village

A screenshot from RE: Village (Image via Capcom)

With this, we have reached the most recent entry in the franchise, Village. For players wondering when vampires and werewolves will make their way to the franchise, this entry has a surprise. This Victorian-era-inspired entry contains all the fancy vampire women and the lycanthropes that your heart desires.

This entry follows Ethan Winters three years after the events of the previous game. After some much-needed military training, Ethan, Mia, and their newborn daughter start their new life in eastern Europe. However, things quickly go wrong when Chris and his squad assassinate Mia and abduct Ethan.

For players looking to binge all of these games, they can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Luckily, these games go on sale frequently. A sale on the entire franchise is ongoing on Steam at the time of writing.

